Latest NewsNewsIndia

അംഗപരിമിതനായ വ്യക്തിയുടെ സാഹസിക പ്രകടനം; വീഡിയോ പങ്കുവെച്ച് ആനന്ദ് മഹീന്ദ്ര

Jan 29, 2020, 11:18 pm IST

വ്യവസായി ആനന്ദ് മഹീന്ദ്ര പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്‌ത വീഡിയോയാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ വൈറലാകുന്നത്. അംഗപരിമിതനായ വ്യക്തിയുടെ സാഹസിക പ്രകടനത്തിന്‍റെ വീഡിയോയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം പങ്കുവെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. പതാകക്ക് സമാനമായ വസ്ത്രം ധരിച്ചയാൾ കുത്തി നിര്‍ത്തിയ വടിയില്‍ കയറി മുകളില്‍ പതാക പോലെ നില്‍ക്കുന്നതാണ് വീഡിയോ.

Read also: വെളിച്ചെണ്ണയ്ക്ക് നിലവാരമില്ല : രണ്ടു കമ്പനികള്‍ക്ക് പിഴ വിധിച്ചു

Tags

Related Articles

അസംബ്ലിക്കിടെ കൈക്കുപ്പി കോലുമിഠായി നുണഞ്ഞ് വിദ്യാര്‍ത്ഥി ; സ്‌കൂള്‍കാലത്തേക്ക് കൂട്ടികൊണ്ടു പോയ വീഡിയോ ഏറ്റെടുത്ത് സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ

Jan 25, 2020, 07:39 pm IST

ഫുട്‍ബോൾ മത്സരം കാണാനെത്തിയപ്പോൾ കാമുകിയെ ചുംബിച്ചു; ടിവിയിലൂടെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ കണ്ട് ഭാര്യ; ഒടുവിൽ സംഭവിച്ചത്

Jan 22, 2020, 07:24 pm IST

ലോറിക്ക് നേരെ പാഞ്ഞടുത്ത് ബോണറ്റ് കൊമ്പുകൊണ്ട് കുത്തിയിളക്കുന്ന ആന; ഞെട്ടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ

Jan 19, 2020, 10:16 pm IST

വീട്ടിലേക്ക് വാങ്ങിയ മീൻ മുറിച്ചപ്പോൾ ലഭിച്ചത് ഇരുമ്പാണികളും മണലും; ഞെട്ടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോ പുറത്ത്

Jan 18, 2020, 08:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close