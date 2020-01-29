അംഗപരിമിതനായ വ്യക്തിയുടെ സാഹസിക പ്രകടനം; വീഡിയോ പങ്കുവെച്ച് ആനന്ദ് മഹീന്ദ്ര

വ്യവസായി ആനന്ദ് മഹീന്ദ്ര പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്‌ത വീഡിയോയാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ വൈറലാകുന്നത്. അംഗപരിമിതനായ വ്യക്തിയുടെ സാഹസിക പ്രകടനത്തിന്‍റെ വീഡിയോയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം പങ്കുവെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. പതാകക്ക് സമാനമായ വസ്ത്രം ധരിച്ചയാൾ കുത്തി നിര്‍ത്തിയ വടിയില്‍ കയറി മുകളില്‍ പതാക പോലെ നില്‍ക്കുന്നതാണ് വീഡിയോ.

Read also: വെളിച്ചെണ്ണയ്ക്ക് നിലവാരമില്ല : രണ്ടു കമ്പനികള്‍ക്ക് പിഴ വിധിച്ചു

Would have posted this yesterday but I received it only this morning. However it’s never too late to see something that inspires us; something that makes us stop feeling sorry for ourselves; something that reminds us that having a larger cause enables us to do great things… pic.twitter.com/HrU4FGA5ZV

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 27, 2020