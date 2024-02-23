ഹൈദരാബാദ്: യൂണിഫോമിൽ തീക്കനലിലൂടെ നടന്ന് പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോ​ഗസ്ഥർ. തെലങ്കാനയിലെ നാർക്കറ്റ്പള്ളി രാമലിംഗേശ്വര സ്വാമി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ ശ്രീ പാർവതി ജഡലയുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോ​ഗസ്ഥരും തീക്കനലിലൂടെ നടന്നത്. ഇതിന്റ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലാണ്. ഇന്നലെയാണ് ഈ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത് വന്നിട്ടുള്ളത്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമായിട്ടില്ല. സംഭവത്തിൽ ഇവർക്കെതിരെ രൂക്ഷ വിമർശനമാണ് ഉയരുന്നത്. യൂണിഫോം അണിഞ്ഞ് ആചാര ചടങ്ങുകളിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തതിനെതിരെയാണ് വിമർശനം.

വീഡിയോ കാണാം:

Police officers walked barefoot over the fire pit as part of the annual #CheruvugattuJatara ritual in Narketpally Mandal of #Nalgonda District.

Some reported that it is done to create awareness on “superstitions.”

But top police officials confirmed that it has nothing to do… pic.twitter.com/LVTdI0GfJK

— Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 21, 2024