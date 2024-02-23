Latest NewsIndiaNews

തീക്കനലിലൂടെ നടന്ന് പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോ​ഗസ്ഥർ: വീഡിയോ വൈറൽ

Feb 23, 2024, 09:10 pm IST

ഹൈദരാബാദ്: യൂണിഫോമിൽ തീക്കനലിലൂടെ നടന്ന് പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോ​ഗസ്ഥർ. തെലങ്കാനയിലെ നാർക്കറ്റ്പള്ളി രാമലിംഗേശ്വര സ്വാമി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ ശ്രീ പാർവതി ജഡലയുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോ​ഗസ്ഥരും തീക്കനലിലൂടെ നടന്നത്. ഇതിന്റ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലാണ്. ഇന്നലെയാണ് ഈ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത് വന്നിട്ടുള്ളത്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമായിട്ടില്ല. സംഭവത്തിൽ ഇവർക്കെതിരെ രൂക്ഷ വിമർശനമാണ് ഉയരുന്നത്. യൂണിഫോം അണിഞ്ഞ് ആചാര ചടങ്ങുകളിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തതിനെതിരെയാണ് വിമർശനം.

വീഡിയോ കാണാം:

Tags
shortlink
Feb 23, 2024, 09:10 pm IST

Related Articles

പി വി സത്യനാഥന്റെ കൊലപാതകം: പ്രതി പോലീസിന് നൽകിയ മൊഴി പുറത്ത്

Feb 23, 2024, 11:37 pm IST

പോലീസ് ഓഫീസർ എന്ന പേരിൽ യൂണിഫോമിൽ വീഡിയോ കോൾ ചെയ്ത് തട്ടിപ്പ്: നഷ്ടമായത് 40 ലക്ഷം രൂപ

Feb 23, 2024, 04:48 pm IST

കവറിൽ പശു ഇറച്ചി, വൃദ്ധയെ ബസിൽ നിന്ന് ഇറക്കിവിട്ട് കണ്ടക്ടർ: കേസെടുത്ത് പോലീസ്

Feb 22, 2024, 09:16 pm IST

ആരോഗ്യവകുപ്പിൽ ജോലി വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്ത് 90 ലക്ഷം രൂപ തട്ടിയെടുത്തു: മുൻ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Feb 22, 2024, 02:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

ആരോഗ്യവകുപ്പിൽ ജോലി വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്ത് 90 ലക്ഷം രൂപ തട്ടിയെടുത്തു: മുൻ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Feb 22, 2024, 02:06 pm IST

പോലീസിൽ പുതിയ തസ്തികകൾ: മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ചീഫ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ സെക്രട്ടറിയ്ക്ക് ക്യാബിനറ്റ് പദവി, മന്ത്രിസഭാ തീരുമാനങ്ങൾ

Feb 21, 2024, 07:12 pm IST

20 ദിവസം പഴക്കമുള്ള മൃതദേഹം തെരുവ് നായ്ക്കള്‍ കടിച്ചു കീറിയ നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി: അജിത് ദേവദാസിന്റെതാണ് ബോഡിയെന്ന് പൊലീസ്

Feb 20, 2024, 02:39 pm IST

കുട്ടിയുടെ തിരോധാനവും കണ്ടെത്തലും: നേരത്തെ ലഭിച്ച സിസിടിവി ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് സംഭവവുമായി ബന്ധമില്ല

Feb 20, 2024, 02:07 pm IST
Back to top button