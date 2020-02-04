Latest NewsIndiaNews

Feb 4, 2020, 03:49 pm IST

ഗിർ വനത്തിന് സമീപം ഇരുചക്ര വാഹനത്തിന് വഴിമാറി കൊടുക്കുന്നവരെ കണ്ടാൽ ഞെട്ടും, വിഡിയോ കാണാം

Feb 4, 2020, 03:49 pm IST

ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ഗിർ വനത്തിനു സമീപത്തു നിന്നുള്ളതാണ് ഈ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ. വന്യമൃഗങ്ങൾക്കും റോഡ് നിയമങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാനറിയാം എന്ന അടിക്കുറിപ്പോടെയാണ് പലരും ഈ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ പങ്കുവച്ചത്.

36 സെക്കൻഡുള്ള ഈ ദൃശ്യം രാജ്യസഭാംഗമായ പരിമൾ നത്‌വാനിയാണ് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ പങ്കുവച്ചത്.

