ഗിർ വനത്തിന് സമീപം ഇരുചക്ര വാഹനത്തിന് വഴിമാറി കൊടുക്കുന്നവരെ കണ്ടാൽ ഞെട്ടും, വിഡിയോ കാണാം

ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ഗിർ വനത്തിനു സമീപത്തു നിന്നുള്ളതാണ് ഈ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ. വന്യമൃഗങ്ങൾക്കും റോഡ് നിയമങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാനറിയാം എന്ന അടിക്കുറിപ്പോടെയാണ് പലരും ഈ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ പങ്കുവച്ചത്.

This #viralvideo shows a #Lioness & two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary. It is amazing to see them respecting humans' space. @ParveenKaswan @SanctuaryAsia @WWFINDIA @susantananda3 @NatGeoIndia pic.twitter.com/9yPM7Vvldc

— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 3, 2020