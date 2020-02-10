Latest NewsNewsSportsTennis

പ്രസവ ശേഷം ശരീരഭാരം 26 കിലോ കുറച്ച സന്തോഷം പങ്കുവച്ച് സാനിയ മിർസ, ചിത്രങ്ങൾ കാണാം

Feb 10, 2020, 09:57 pm IST

പ്രസവ ശേഷം 89 കിലോഗ്രാം വരെ ശരീരഭാരം എത്തിയെങ്കിലും കഠിന പ്രയത്നത്തിലൂടെ ശരീരഭാരം കുറച്ചതിന്റെ സന്തോഷം സാനിയ ആരാധകരുമായി പങ്കുവച്ചു. ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാമിലാണ് താരം ചിത്രങ്ങൾ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ശരീരഭാരം 89 കിലോയിൽ നിന്നും 63 കിലോയിലേക്കാണ് സാനിയ കുറച്ചത്.

നമുക്ക് എല്ലാവർക്കും പലലക്ഷ്യങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ട്. ഓരോദിവസവും ഓരോ ലക്ഷ്യങ്ങളുണ്ടാകും. ചിലപ്പോൾ ദീർഘനാൾ നീണ്ടു നിൽക്കുന്ന ലക്ഷ്യങ്ങളും ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കും. അഭിമാനപുരസരം ഓരോലക്ഷ്യവും നേടണം.

4 മാസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ എന്റെ ഒരുലക്ഷ്യം ഞാൻ നേടിയെടുത്തു. ഒരു കുഞ്ഞിനു  ജൻമം നൽകിയ ശേഷവും  ആരരോഗ്യമുള്ളവളായി ഞാൻ തിരികെ വന്നു. കഠിന പ്രയത്നത്തിലൂടെയാണ് ലക്ഷ്യത്തിലെത്തിയത്. ഇനിയും ഏതാനും കടമ്പകൾ കൂടി കടന്നുപോകാനുണ്ട്. ചിത്രത്തിനൊപ്പം സാനിയ കുറിച്ച വാക്കുകളാണിത്.

