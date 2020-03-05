Latest NewsIndiaNews

മുംബൈയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം

Mar 5, 2020, 07:30 am IST
FIRE ACCIDENT MUMBAI GOODOWN

മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര : മുംബൈയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം. മുംബൈയിലെ ജോഗേശ്വരി പ്രദേശത്തുള്ള ഗോഡൗണിലാണ് ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്. വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി എഎൻഐ ആണ് സംഭവം റിപ്പോർട്ട്  ചെയ്തത്.

അഗ്‌നിശമന സേനയുടെ ഏഴു യൂണിറ്റുകൾ സ്ഥലത്ത് എത്തി, ഏറെ നേരത്തെ ശ്രമങ്ങൾക്കൊടുവിലാണ് തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കിയത്. പരിക്കുകളൊന്നും ഇതുവരെ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല. തീപിടിത്തത്തിന്റെ  കാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ല.

