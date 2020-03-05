മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര : മുംബൈയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം. മുംബൈയിലെ ജോഗേശ്വരി പ്രദേശത്തുള്ള ഗോഡൗണിലാണ് ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്. വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി എഎൻഐ ആണ് സംഭവം റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തത്.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai. At least 7 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire extinguishing operations are underway. More details awaited. https://t.co/jW5pMpBurR pic.twitter.com/xFlWbAunuE

#UPDATE Fire which had broken out in a godown in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area is under control now. Cooling operation is underway. No injuries have been reported yet. https://t.co/dVgAWMg9oK

— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020