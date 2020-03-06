Latest NewsIndiaNews

എംപിമാരെ സസ്‌പെൻഡ് ചെയ്ത നടപടി : പാർലമെന്റിന് മുന്നിൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രതിഷേധം

Mar 6, 2020, 11:20 am IST
CONGRESS PROTEST
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : എംപിമാരെ സസ്‌പെൻഡ് ചെയ്ത നടപടിക്കെതിരെ പാർലമെന്റിന് മുന്നിൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രതിഷേധം. പാർലമെന്റ് കവാടത്തിൽ രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ്  കറുത്ത റിബൺ ധരിച്ചാണ്  പ്രതിഷേധ ധർണ നടക്കുന്നത്.

ഡൽഹി കലാപം ചർച്ച ചെയ്യണമെന്നും ആവശ്യപ്പെടുന്നു. അതേസമയം പ്രതിപക്ഷ ബഹളത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ലോക്‌സഭ രണ്ടു മണിവരെ നിർത്തി വെച്ചു.

Tags

Related Articles

സോണിയ മുതൽ രാഹുൽ വരെയുള്ള കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാക്കൾക്കും , മനീഷ് സിസോദിയ, വാരിസ് പത്താൻ തുടങ്ങിയവർക്കെതിരെയും വിദ്വേഷ പ്രസംഗത്തിന് ഡൽഹി ഹൈക്കോടതി നോട്ടീസ്

Mar 6, 2020, 09:40 am IST
YES-BANK

ഇനിയൊരുത്തരവുണ്ടാകുന്നതു വരെ നിക്ഷേപകര്‍ക്ക് പണം പിന്‍വലിക്കുന്നതിന് നിയന്ത്രണമേർപ്പെടുത്തി രാജ്യത്തെ പ്രമുഖ ബാങ്ക്

Mar 5, 2020, 11:32 pm IST

ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ ​നി​ന്നു മുങ്ങിയ സാമ്പത്തിക കു​റ്റ​വാ​ളി നീ​ര​വ് മോ​ദി​യു​ടെ ജാ​മ്യാ​പേ​ക്ഷയിൽ വിധി പറഞ്ഞ് കോടതി

Mar 5, 2020, 11:08 pm IST

ര​ണ്ടു​ വയസ്സുകാരന് തോ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ വീണ് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Mar 5, 2020, 10:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close