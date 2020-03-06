ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : എംപിമാരെ സസ്പെൻഡ് ചെയ്ത നടപടിക്കെതിരെ പാർലമെന്റിന് മുന്നിൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രതിഷേധം. പാർലമെന്റ് കവാടത്തിൽ രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് കറുത്ത റിബൺ ധരിച്ചാണ് പ്രതിഷേധ ധർണ നടക്കുന്നത്.
#WATCH Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over #DelhiViolence. pic.twitter.com/J4VhyuAqRM
— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament, demanding resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over #DelhiViolence. pic.twitter.com/C1fYOKeFrl
— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020
ഡൽഹി കലാപം ചർച്ച ചെയ്യണമെന്നും ആവശ്യപ്പെടുന്നു. അതേസമയം പ്രതിപക്ഷ ബഹളത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ലോക്സഭ രണ്ടു മണിവരെ നിർത്തി വെച്ചു.
