ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ൽ : രണ്ടു ഭീകരരെ വ​ധി​ച്ചു

Mar 9, 2020, 12:31 pm IST
ജ​മ്മു: ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലിൽ രണ്ടു ഭീകരരെ വ​ധി​ച്ചു. ജമ്മു കാഷ്‌മീരിലെ ഷോ​പ്പി​യാൻ ജില്ലയിലെ ഖാജ്പുര റെബൻ ഏരിയയിൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെയായിരുന്നു സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യും ഭീ​ക​ര​രും ത​മ്മി​ൽ ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലുണ്ടായത്.

വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി എഎൻഐ ആണ് സംഭവം റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത് .മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമല്ല.

