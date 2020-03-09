ജ​മ്മു: ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലിൽ രണ്ടു ഭീകരരെ വ​ധി​ച്ചു. ജമ്മു കാഷ്‌മീരിലെ ഷോ​പ്പി​യാൻ ജില്ലയിലെ ഖാജ്പുര റെബൻ ഏരിയയിൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെയായിരുന്നു സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യും ഭീ​ക​ര​രും ത​മ്മി​ൽ ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലുണ്ടായത്.

Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Khajpura Reban area of Shopian District today. https://t.co/Aa1W5ijr4v pic.twitter.com/N6jw9eqwQc

