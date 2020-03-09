ജമ്മു: ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ രണ്ടു ഭീകരരെ വധിച്ചു. ജമ്മു കാഷ്മീരിലെ ഷോപ്പിയാൻ ജില്ലയിലെ ഖാജ്പുര റെബൻ ഏരിയയിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെയായിരുന്നു സുരക്ഷാസേനയും ഭീകരരും തമ്മിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലുണ്ടായത്.
Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Khajpura Reban area of Shopian District today. https://t.co/Aa1W5ijr4v pic.twitter.com/N6jw9eqwQc
— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020
Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Khajpura Reban area of Shopian District today. (Deferred visuals) pic.twitter.com/XRl6ZpKs63
— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020
വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി എഎൻഐ ആണ് സംഭവം റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത് .മേഖലയിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ തുടരുകയാണ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമല്ല.
