KeralaLatest NewsNews

കോവിഡ് 19: അച്ഛന്‍ സ്വന്തം സുരക്ഷയും വീട്ടിലുള്ളവരുടെ സുരക്ഷയും പരിഗണിക്കാതെ പാര്‍ലമെന്റില്‍ പോകുന്നുവെന്ന പരാതിയുമായി ശശി തരൂര്‍ എം.പി.യുടെ മകന്‍

Mar 20, 2020, 05:25 pm IST
sasi tharoor

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കോവിഡ് 19 വ്യാപിക്കുമ്പോൾ അച്ഛന്‍ സ്വന്തം സുരക്ഷയും വീട്ടിലുള്ളവരുടെ സുരക്ഷയും പരിഗണിക്കാതെ പാര്‍ലമെന്റില്‍ പോകുന്നുവെന്ന പരാതിയുമായി ശശി തരൂര്‍ എം.പി.യുടെ മകന്‍ ഇഷാന്‍ തരൂര്‍. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് ഇഷാന്റെ പ്രതികരണം.

 

വ്യക്തികള്‍ തമ്മിലുള്ള സാമൂഹിക അകലം നടപ്പാക്കാനുള്ള നിര്‍ണായക നടപടികള്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ സ്വീകരിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ, ആളുകള്‍ അടുത്തടുത്തിരിക്കുന്ന പാര്‍ലെന്റിലേക്ക് പോകാന്‍ ശശി തരൂര്‍ നിര്‍ബന്ധം പിടിക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് ഇഷാന്റെ പരാതി. ഇത് അദ്ദേഹത്തിനു മാത്രമല്ല, അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ വീട്ടിലുള്ള മുഴുവന്‍ ആളുകള്‍ക്കും അപകടരമാണ്. പ്രായമായ എന്റെ മുത്തശ്ശിക്ക് ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ- ഇഷാന്‍ ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

പിന്നാലെ, ഇഷാന്റെ പ്രതികരണത്തിന് മറുപടിയുമായി ശശി തരൂര്‍ എത്തി. സാമൂഹിക അകലം പാലിക്കുന്നതില്‍നിന്നു ജനപ്രതിനിധികളെ ഒഴിവാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അതിനു കാരണം ഡോക്ടര്‍മാരെയും ഭക്ഷണവിതരണക്കാരെയും പോലെ ജനങ്ങളെ സേവിക്കുക എന്നത് അവരുടെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമാണെന്നും തരൂര്‍ ട്വീറ്റില്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

Tags

Related Articles

സംഗീതം എല്ലാ മാനസിക സമ്മർദ്ദങ്ങളെയും കുറയ്ക്കുമെന്ന് വീണ്ടും തെളിയിക്കുകയാണ് ഇറ്റലിക്കാർ; കൊറോണ ഭീതിയിലും അവർ പാട്ടു പാടുന്നു, സംഗീത ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ വായിക്കുന്നു-(വൈറൽ വീഡിയോ)

Mar 20, 2020, 04:52 pm IST

കോവിഡ് പ്രതിരോധത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങൾ ശക്തമാക്കി ഉദ്ധവ് സർക്കാർ

Mar 20, 2020, 04:19 pm IST

അടിയന്തര ചികിത്സ ആവശ്യമായ രോഗികളെ മാത്രമേ ഇനി മുതല്‍ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ എത്തിക്കാവൂ; കൊവിഡ് വ്യാപനം തടയുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങള്‍ ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തി പ്രമുഖ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ്

Mar 20, 2020, 03:53 pm IST

ഭൂരിപക്ഷം തെളിയിക്കാനാകാതെ കമല്‍നാഥ് രാജിവെച്ചതില്‍ ആദ്യ പ്രതികരണവുമായി ബിജെപി നേതാവ് ജ്യോതിരാദിത്യ സിന്ധ്യ

Mar 20, 2020, 03:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close