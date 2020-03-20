ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കോവിഡ് 19 വ്യാപിക്കുമ്പോൾ അച്ഛന്‍ സ്വന്തം സുരക്ഷയും വീട്ടിലുള്ളവരുടെ സുരക്ഷയും പരിഗണിക്കാതെ പാര്‍ലമെന്റില്‍ പോകുന്നുവെന്ന പരാതിയുമായി ശശി തരൂര്‍ എം.പി.യുടെ മകന്‍ ഇഷാന്‍ തരൂര്‍. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് ഇഷാന്റെ പ്രതികരണം.

My struggles with a lackadaisacal boomer today: @ShashiTharoor insists on going to Parliament with hordes of other people pressed together in close quarters even as Indian government enacts significant measures to begin imposing social distancing. This is nuts.

— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 19, 2020