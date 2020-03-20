ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: കോവിഡ് 19 വ്യാപിക്കുമ്പോൾ അച്ഛന് സ്വന്തം സുരക്ഷയും വീട്ടിലുള്ളവരുടെ സുരക്ഷയും പരിഗണിക്കാതെ പാര്ലമെന്റില് പോകുന്നുവെന്ന പരാതിയുമായി ശശി തരൂര് എം.പി.യുടെ മകന് ഇഷാന് തരൂര്. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് ഇഷാന്റെ പ്രതികരണം.
My struggles with a lackadaisacal boomer today: @ShashiTharoor insists on going to Parliament with hordes of other people pressed together in close quarters even as Indian government enacts significant measures to begin imposing social distancing. This is nuts.
— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 19, 2020
വ്യക്തികള് തമ്മിലുള്ള സാമൂഹിക അകലം നടപ്പാക്കാനുള്ള നിര്ണായക നടപടികള് ഇന്ത്യന് സര്ക്കാര് സ്വീകരിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ, ആളുകള് അടുത്തടുത്തിരിക്കുന്ന പാര്ലെന്റിലേക്ക് പോകാന് ശശി തരൂര് നിര്ബന്ധം പിടിക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് ഇഷാന്റെ പരാതി. ഇത് അദ്ദേഹത്തിനു മാത്രമല്ല, അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ വീട്ടിലുള്ള മുഴുവന് ആളുകള്ക്കും അപകടരമാണ്. പ്രായമായ എന്റെ മുത്തശ്ശിക്ക് ഉള്പ്പെടെ- ഇഷാന് ട്വിറ്ററില് കുറിച്ചു.
പിന്നാലെ, ഇഷാന്റെ പ്രതികരണത്തിന് മറുപടിയുമായി ശശി തരൂര് എത്തി. സാമൂഹിക അകലം പാലിക്കുന്നതില്നിന്നു ജനപ്രതിനിധികളെ ഒഴിവാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അതിനു കാരണം ഡോക്ടര്മാരെയും ഭക്ഷണവിതരണക്കാരെയും പോലെ ജനങ്ങളെ സേവിക്കുക എന്നത് അവരുടെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമാണെന്നും തരൂര് ട്വീറ്റില് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
But @PMOIndia @narendramodi (addressing nation right now) exempts public representatives from social distancing because it is their responsibility to serve the public, just like doctors, food delivery personnel & media (other categories exempted in PM’s speech) https://t.co/4Lpq5Ya3qB
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 19, 2020
