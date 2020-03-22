കൊവിഡ് 19 : ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളെ തിരിച്ചെത്തിച്ചു

ന്യൂഡൽഹി : കോവിഡ് 19 വൈറസ് വ്യാപകമായി പടർന്നു പിടിച്ച ഇറ്റലിയിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ വിദ്യാർഥികളെ ഇന്ത്യയിലെത്തിച്ചു. റോമിൽ നിന്നും 263 വിദ്യാർഥികളുമായി എയർ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പ്രത്യേക വിമാനം ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 9.15 ന് ഡൽഹി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തി.
The special Air India flight carrying 263 Indian students that took off from Rome landed at Delhi airport at 9.15 AM today. All 263 evacuees to be taken to ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility in Delhi, after thermal screening and immigration at the airport. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Nm7jdnrG2D
— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
പരിശോധനയ്ക്കു വിധേയമാക്കിയ ശേഷം വിദ്യാർഥികളെഡൽഹി ചവല ഐടിബിപി ക്യാമ്പിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെ തിരിച്ചെത്തിക്കാന് ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരമാണ് വിമാനം ഇറ്റലിയിലേക്ക് പുറപ്പെട്ടത്. വിമാനത്തിലെ ക്രൂ അംഗങ്ങളുടെ സുരക്ഷക്കായി ഹസ്മാറ്റ് സ്യൂട്ട് നല്കിയിരുന്നു. ഏകദേശം 500ന് മുകളില് ഇന്ത്യക്കാര് ഇറ്റലിയില് കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ബാക്കിയുള്ളവരെ തിരിച്ചെത്തിക്കാന് മറ്റൊരു വിമാനം കൂടി സജ്ജമാക്കുമെന്നും എയര് ഇന്ത്യ അധികൃതര് അറിയിച്ചു.
