കൊവിഡ് 19 : ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളെ തിരിച്ചെത്തിച്ചു

Mar 22, 2020, 11:29 am IST
ന്യൂഡൽഹി : കോവിഡ് 19 വൈറസ് വ്യാപകമായി പടർന്നു പിടിച്ച ഇറ്റലിയിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. റോമിൽ നിന്നും 263 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളുമായി ​എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക വി​മാ​നം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 9.15 ന് ഡ​ൽ​ഹി വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തിലെത്തി.

പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യ്ക്കു വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ ശേ​ഷം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെഡ​ൽ​ഹി ച​വ​ല ഐ​ടി​ബി​പി ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​രെ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​ണ് വി​മാ​നം ഇറ്റലിയിലേക്ക് പുറപ്പെട്ടത്. വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ലെ ക്രൂ ​അം​ഗ​ങ്ങളുടെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​ക്കാ​യി ഹ​സ്മാ​റ്റ് സ്യൂ​ട്ട് ന​ല്‍​കി​യി​രുന്നു. ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 500ന് ​മു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര്‍ ഇ​റ്റ​ലി​യി​ല്‍ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​ക്കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ബാ​ക്കി​യു​ള്ള​വ​രെ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ മ​റ്റൊ​രു വി​മാ​നം കൂ​ടി സ​ജ്ജ​മാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും എ​യ​ര്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

