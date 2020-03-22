കൊവിഡ് 19 : ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളെ തിരിച്ചെത്തിച്ചു

ന്യൂഡൽഹി : കോവിഡ് 19 വൈറസ് വ്യാപകമായി പടർന്നു പിടിച്ച ഇറ്റലിയിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. റോമിൽ നിന്നും 263 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളുമായി ​എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക വി​മാ​നം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 9.15 ന് ഡ​ൽ​ഹി വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തിലെത്തി.

The special Air India flight carrying 263 Indian students that took off from Rome landed at Delhi airport at 9.15 AM today. All 263 evacuees to be taken to ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility in Delhi, after thermal screening and immigration at the airport. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Nm7jdnrG2D

