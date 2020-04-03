ലോക് ഡൗണിനോട് രാജ്യം നന്നായി പ്രതികരിച്ചു, സാമൂഹ്യ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയുടെ തെളിവ് ; ലോകം ഇന്ത്യയെ മാതൃകയാക്കുന്നു : പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : ലോക് ഡൗണിനോട് രാജ്യം നന്നായി പ്രതികരിച്ചുവെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ജനങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള വീഡിയോ സന്ദേശത്തിലൂടെയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം പറഞ്ഞത്. സാമൂഹ്യ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയുടെ തെളിവാണിത്. രാജ്യത്തിൻറെ സാമൂഹിക ശക്തി പ്രകടമാകുന്നു. മറ്റു പല രാജ്യങ്ങളും ഇത് മാതൃകയാക്കുന്നുവെന്നും, ഭരണസംവിധാനങ്ങള്‍ കാര്യക്ഷമമായി പ്രവര്‍ത്തിച്ചെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.

Today when crores of ppl are inside homes, then some of us may think how will they fight this battle against #COVID19 alone. Such questions might come up in your mind? But please remember, none of us is alone. The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/sZKNEnaP5y — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

I request all of of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against #coronavirus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/7B6FoKFqRJ — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

#WATCH PM Modi: I also appeal to people to avoid gathering anywhere during this period (on 5th April at 9 PM). You don't have to go out on the streets and in the colonies, but do it from your doorsteps and balconies. pic.twitter.com/QX2fH91wzf — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

ലോക്ക് ഡൗണിൽ ആരും ഒറ്റക്കല്ല,കൊറോണ ഭീഷണിയുടെ ഇരുട്ട് മായ്ക്കണം. ഇതിനായി ഞായറാഴ്ച് രാത്രി ഒൻപതു മണിക്ക്,ഒൻപതു മിനിറ്റ് നേരം വെളിച്ചം തെളിയിക്കണം. വീടുകളിലെ ലൈറ്റുകള്‍ അണച്ചശേഷം വീടിന്‍റെ ബാല്‍ക്കണിയിലോ വാതില്‍ക്കലോ വന്നു വന്ന് വിളക്കുകളോ, മെഴുകുതിരിയോ മൊബൈല്‍ ഫ്ളാഷ് ലൈറ്റോ തെളിയിക്കണമെന്നും എന്നാൽ ആരും ഒരുമിച്ച് പുറത്തിറങ്ങരുതെന്നു പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അഭ്യർത്ഥിച്ചു. ജനതാ കര്‍ഫ്യു പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചപ്പോള്‍ ജനങ്ങള്‍ ആരോഗ്യ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്ക് നന്ദി അറിയിക്കാനായി ജനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടത്തോടെ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയത് ശ്രദ്ധയില്‍പ്പെട്ടു. ഇത്തരം നടപടികള്‍ അവര്‍ത്തിക്കരുതെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.