ലോക് ഡൗണിനോട് രാജ്യം നന്നായി പ്രതികരിച്ചു, സാമൂഹ്യ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയുടെ തെളിവ് ; ലോകം ഇന്ത്യയെ മാതൃകയാക്കുന്നു : പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി

ഞായറാഴ്ച് രാത്രി ഒൻപതു മണിക്ക്,ഒൻപതു മിനിറ്റ് നേരം വെളിച്ചം തെളിയിക്കണം

Apr 3, 2020, 09:28 am IST

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : ലോക് ഡൗണിനോട് രാജ്യം നന്നായി പ്രതികരിച്ചുവെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ജനങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള വീഡിയോ സന്ദേശത്തിലൂടെയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം പറഞ്ഞത്.   സാമൂഹ്യ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയുടെ തെളിവാണിത്. രാജ്യത്തിൻറെ സാമൂഹിക ശക്തി പ്രകടമാകുന്നു. മറ്റു പല രാജ്യങ്ങളും ഇത് മാതൃകയാക്കുന്നുവെന്നും, ഭരണസംവിധാനങ്ങള്‍ കാര്യക്ഷമമായി പ്രവര്‍ത്തിച്ചെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.

Also read : സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് കൊവിഡ് 19 രോഗികളുടെ എണ്ണം കൂടി വരുന്നു : കേരളത്തില്‍ സഞ്ചരിക്കുന്ന റെയില്‍വേ ഐസൊലേഷന്‍ ഒരുക്കാനൊരുങ്ങി ഇന്ത്യന്‍ റെയില്‍വേ

ലോക്ക് ഡൗണിൽ ആരും ഒറ്റക്കല്ല,കൊറോണ ഭീഷണിയുടെ ഇരുട്ട് മായ്ക്കണം. ഇതിനായി ഞായറാഴ്ച് രാത്രി ഒൻപതു മണിക്ക്,ഒൻപതു മിനിറ്റ് നേരം വെളിച്ചം തെളിയിക്കണം.   വീടുകളിലെ ലൈറ്റുകള്‍ അണച്ചശേഷം വീടിന്‍റെ ബാല്‍ക്കണിയിലോ വാതില്‍ക്കലോ വന്നു വന്ന്  വിളക്കുകളോ, മെഴുകുതിരിയോ മൊബൈല്‍ ഫ്ളാഷ് ലൈറ്റോ തെളിയിക്കണമെന്നും എന്നാൽ ആരും ഒരുമിച്ച് പുറത്തിറങ്ങരുതെന്നു പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അഭ്യർത്ഥിച്ചു.  ജനതാ കര്‍ഫ്യു പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചപ്പോള്‍ ജനങ്ങള്‍ ആരോഗ്യ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്ക് നന്ദി അറിയിക്കാനായി ജനങ്ങൾ  കൂട്ടത്തോടെ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയത് ശ്രദ്ധയില്‍പ്പെട്ടു. ഇത്തരം നടപടികള്‍ അവര്‍ത്തിക്കരുതെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.

