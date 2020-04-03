Latest NewsIndiaNews

വൈദ്യുതി വിളക്കുകള്‍ അണച്ച്‌ ചെറുവെളിച്ചങ്ങള്‍ തെളിയിക്കണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ടുള്ള പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ സന്ദേശത്തെ വിമർശിച്ച് ശശിതരൂരും, രാമചന്ദ്ര ഗുഹയും.

Apr 3, 2020, 03:01 pm IST
ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : കൊറോണ ഭീഷണിയുടെ ഇരുട്ട് മായ്ക്കണം. ഇതിനായി ഞായറാഴ്ച് രാത്രി ഒൻപതു മണിക്ക് വൈദ്യുതി വിളക്കുകള്‍ അണച്ച്‌ ചെറുവെളിച്ചങ്ങള്‍ തെളിയിക്കണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ടുള്ള പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയുടെ വീഡിയോ സന്ദേശത്തിലൂടെയുള്ള ആഹ്വാനത്തെ വിമർശിച്ച് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവും തിരുവനന്തപുരം എംപിയുമായ ശശിതരൂരും പ്രമുഖ ചരിത്രകാരന്‍ രാമചന്ദ്ര ഗുഹയും.

ആളുകളുടെ വേദന, സാമ്ബത്തിക വിഷമം, അവരുടെ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകള്‍ എന്നിവ എങ്ങനെ ലഘൂകരിക്കാം എന്നതിനെ കുറിച്ച്‌ ഒരു വാക്ക് പോലും മിണ്ടാതെ ഷോ കാണിക്കുക മാത്രമാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ചെയ്തത്. ലോക്ഡൗണിന് ശേഷമുള്ള പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങളോ കാഴ്ച്ചപ്പാടുകളോ ഭാവികാര്യങ്ങളോ ഇല്ല. ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഫോട്ടോ-ഓപ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ വെറുമൊരു ഫീല്‍ ഗുഡ് അവതരണമെന്നു തരൂര്‍ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ വിമർശിച്ചു.

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ നിര്‍ദേശം ദുരന്തകാലത്തെ പ്രഹസനമെന്നായിരുന്ന രാമചന്ദ്ര ഗുഹയുടെ വിമർശനം.ഇവന്റ്‌ മാനേജ്‌മെന്റ് 9.0, ഒരു മഹാനായ ചിന്തകന്‍ ഒരിക്കല്‍ പറഞ്ഞു. ചരിത്രം ആവര്‍ത്തിക്കും. ആദ്യം ദുരന്തമായി പിന്നെ പ്രഹസനമായി. ദുരന്തനേരത്ത് ഇരുപത്തൊന്നാം നൂറ്റാണ്ടിലെ ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ നമുക്കൊരു പ്രഹസനമുണ്ടെന്നു അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

അതേസമയം പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ നിര്‍ദേശത്തെ പരിഹസിച്ച് മുന്‍ ഐഎഎസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന്‍ കണ്ണന്‍ ഗോപിനാഥനും രംഗത്തെത്തിയിരുന്നു. ടോര്‍ച്ചിനും ബാറ്ററിക്കും മെഴുകുതിരിക്കും ഇതുവരെ ക്ഷാമം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നില്ല. ഇപ്പോള്‍ അതുംകൂടിയായെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ പറഞ്ഞു.

