വൈദ്യുതി വിളക്കുകള്‍ അണച്ച്‌ ചെറുവെളിച്ചങ്ങള്‍ തെളിയിക്കണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ടുള്ള പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ സന്ദേശത്തെ വിമർശിച്ച് ശശിതരൂരും, രാമചന്ദ്ര ഗുഹയും.

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : കൊറോണ ഭീഷണിയുടെ ഇരുട്ട് മായ്ക്കണം. ഇതിനായി ഞായറാഴ്ച് രാത്രി ഒൻപതു മണിക്ക് വൈദ്യുതി വിളക്കുകള്‍ അണച്ച്‌ ചെറുവെളിച്ചങ്ങള്‍ തെളിയിക്കണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ടുള്ള പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയുടെ വീഡിയോ സന്ദേശത്തിലൂടെയുള്ള ആഹ്വാനത്തെ വിമർശിച്ച് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവും തിരുവനന്തപുരം എംപിയുമായ ശശിതരൂരും പ്രമുഖ ചരിത്രകാരന്‍ രാമചന്ദ്ര ഗുഹയും.

Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister!

ആളുകളുടെ വേദന, സാമ്ബത്തിക വിഷമം, അവരുടെ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകള്‍ എന്നിവ എങ്ങനെ ലഘൂകരിക്കാം എന്നതിനെ കുറിച്ച്‌ ഒരു വാക്ക് പോലും മിണ്ടാതെ ഷോ കാണിക്കുക മാത്രമാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ചെയ്തത്. ലോക്ഡൗണിന് ശേഷമുള്ള പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങളോ കാഴ്ച്ചപ്പാടുകളോ ഭാവികാര്യങ്ങളോ ഇല്ല. ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഫോട്ടോ-ഓപ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ വെറുമൊരു ഫീല്‍ ഗുഡ് അവതരണമെന്നു തരൂര്‍ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ വിമർശിച്ചു.

Event Management 9.0 A great thinker once said that history repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce. In 21st century India, we have farce at the time of tragedy.

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ നിര്‍ദേശം ദുരന്തകാലത്തെ പ്രഹസനമെന്നായിരുന്ന രാമചന്ദ്ര ഗുഹയുടെ വിമർശനം.ഇവന്റ്‌ മാനേജ്‌മെന്റ് 9.0, ഒരു മഹാനായ ചിന്തകന്‍ ഒരിക്കല്‍ പറഞ്ഞു. ചരിത്രം ആവര്‍ത്തിക്കും. ആദ്യം ദുരന്തമായി പിന്നെ പ്രഹസനമായി. ദുരന്തനേരത്ത് ഇരുപത്തൊന്നാം നൂറ്റാണ്ടിലെ ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ നമുക്കൊരു പ്രഹസനമുണ്ടെന്നു അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

