അതെന്റെ ജീവിതം മാറ്റി മറിച്ചു, പക്ഷെ ഞാന്‍ പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചതിനെക്കാള്‍ വളരെയധികമായിരുന്നത്; പൂർണ്ണിമ ഇന്ദ്രജിത്

View this post on Instagram

THROWBACK to my hair! Yes,I too have been there done that😐. Enough is enough, I decided one day and got my hair permanently straightened! Was so frustrated about my messy, unruly, frizzy, dry not so curly not so straight, neither here nor there crazy hair; that I decided, this fancy beauty parlour technique will be a life changer. And guess what? It did change my life, but just a little more than what I expected. It gave me a changed perspective to the way I looked at life and myself and the perfectly imperfect features! I had not paid enough attention and care that my hair deserved, never tried to know the reason why it was,the way it was. What was right and what went wrong! There started my hair journey! ….to be continued. Swipe to see before and after pics. #throwbackthursday #throwback #throwbacktomyhair #curlyhair #beforecgm #myhairstory #curltribe