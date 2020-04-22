തന്റെ അനുമതി കൂടാതെ വരനെ ആവശ്യമുണ്ട് എന്ന ചിത്രത്തില്‍ തന്റെ ചിത്രമുപയോഗിച്ചുവെന്ന പരാതിയുമായി യുവതി രംഗത്ത്. സിനിമയില്‍ ശരീര ഭാരം കുറക്കാനുള്ള പരസ്യത്തിന്റെ പോസ്റ്ററില്‍ യുവതിയുടെ ചിത്രം ഉപയോഗിച്ചത് അനുമതിയില്ലാതെയാണെന്നും ഒരു പൊതുവേദിയില്‍ തന്റെ ചിത്രം ഇത്തരത്തില്‍ ഉപയോഗിച്ചത് ബോഡി ഷേമിംഗ് ആണെന്നും സിനിമയുടെ അണിയറ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കുമെന്നായിരുന്നു ചേതന കപൂര്‍ എന്ന യുവതി ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറഞ്ഞത്.

You have not used it once but twice in your film. If only I knew one of my many achievements would be a part of a Dulquer Salman movie, I would have helped them promote the movie even more! @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm #VaraneAvashyamund @NetflixIndia — Chetna Kapoor (@chetnak92) April 20, 2020

ഇതോടെ അനുവാദം കൂടാതെ ചിത്രം ഉപയോഗിച്ചതില്‍ മാപ്പ് പറഞ്ഞ് ദുല്‍ഖറും രംഗത്തെത്തി. അനൂപ് സത്യനുമായി സംസാരിച്ചുവെന്നും അനുവാദം കൂടാതെ തന്റെ ചിത്രമുപയോഗിച്ചതില്‍ അനൂപ് മാപ്പ് പറഞ്ഞുവെന്നും ചേതന ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പ്രതികരിച്ചിരുന്നു.

We take full responsibility for the error on our behalf. Will look into it with concerned departments of the film to understand how the images were sourced. I apologise from my end and from the film as well as @DQsWayfarerFilm for any difficulties caused. It wasnt intentional. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 20, 2020

വരനെ ആവശ്യമുണ്ട് സിനിമയില്‍ രണ്ട് തവണയാണ് ചേതനയുടെ ചിത്രം ഉപയോഗിച്ചിരുന്നത്.

Had a conversation with @anoop_sathyan abt my pictures used in #VaraneAvashyamund Appreciate the thought & effort you put in reaching out to me. Want to assure you that I m willing to put this matter behind. Thanku for the sincere apology @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm @NetflixIndia — Chetna Kapoor (@chetnak92) April 20, 2020

സത്യന്‍ അന്തിക്കാടിന്റെ മകനായ അനൂപ് സത്യന്റെ സംവിധായക അരങ്ങേറ്റചിത്രമായിരുന്നു വരനെ ആവശ്യമുണ്ട്. അതിലുപരി ഒരിടവേളയ്ക്ക് ശേഷം മലയാളികളുടെ പ്രിയ തീരങ്ങളായ സുരേഷ് ഗോപിയുടെയും ശോഭനയുടെയും തിരിച്ചുവരവിനാല്‍ ഏറെ ശ്രദ്ധേയമായ സിനിമ കൂടിയാണ് ചിത്രം. കൂടാതെ പ്രിയദര്‍ശന്റെ മകള്‍ കല്യാണി പ്രിയദര്‍ശന്റെ ആദ്യ മലയാളചിത്രവും ദുല്‍ഖറിന്റെ നിര്‍മ്മാണക്കമ്പനി വേഫെയറര്‍ ഫിലിംസിന്റേതായി ആദ്യം പ്രദര്‍ശനത്തിനെത്തിയ ചിത്രം തുടങ്ങിയ നിരവധി പ്രത്യയകതകള്‍ ഉള്ള സിനിമയായിരുന്നു ഇത്.