അബുബാബി • അബുദാബിയിലെ പൊതു ബസ് സർവീസ് ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ആറിന് പുനരാരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി – ഗതാഗത വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.

കോവിഡ് -19 പകർച്ചവ്യാധിയുടെ വെളിച്ചത്തിൽ അബുദാബിയിലെ ഗതാഗത ശൃംഖലയിലുടനീളം പൊതുജനാരോഗ്യവും സുരക്ഷയും ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തുന്നതിനായി 48 മണിക്കൂർ നീണ്ട അണുനശീകരണ പരിപാടിയ്ക്ക് പിന്നാലെയാണ് നടപടി.

.@AbuDhabiDMT has announced the resumption of public bus services today by 6am, after a 48hr sterilisation campaign of public bus services to ensure public health and safety across Abu Dhabi’s transport network. pic.twitter.com/woLvBw3Wpg

— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 24, 2020