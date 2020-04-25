Latest NewsUAENewsGulf

അബുദാബിയില്‍ ബസ് സര്‍വീസുകള്‍ ഇന്നുമുതല്‍

Apr 25, 2020, 10:05 am IST
അബുബാബി • അബുദാബിയിലെ പൊതു ബസ് സർവീസ് ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ആറിന് പുനരാരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി – ഗതാഗത വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.

കോവിഡ് -19 പകർച്ചവ്യാധിയുടെ വെളിച്ചത്തിൽ അബുദാബിയിലെ ഗതാഗത ശൃംഖലയിലുടനീളം പൊതുജനാരോഗ്യവും സുരക്ഷയും ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തുന്നതിനായി 48 മണിക്കൂർ നീണ്ട അണുനശീകരണ പരിപാടിയ്ക്ക് പിന്നാലെയാണ് നടപടി.

