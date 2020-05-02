ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കോവിഡ് പ്രതിരോധത്തിനായി ഇന്ത്യയില്‍നിന്നും മെഡിക്കല്‍ സംഘം യു.എ.ഇ.യിലേക്ക്. 88 വിദഗ്ധ ഡോക്ടര്‍മാരും നഴ്സുമാരും അടങ്ങുന്ന സംഘം ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ നിന്നും യു.എ.ഇ.യിലെത്തുമെന്ന് ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ യു.എ.ഇ. എംബസിയാണ് അറിയിച്ചത്. ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള സേവനം നേരത്തേ യു.എ.ഇ. അഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇന്ത്യയും യു.എ.ഇ.യും തമ്മിലുള്ള ശക്തമായ ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് യു.എ.ഇ.യുടെ അഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥന മാനിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ മെഡിക്കല്‍ സംഘത്തെ അയക്കുന്നതെന്ന് ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ യു.എ.ഇ. എംബസി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

Within the framework of the keenness of UAE embassy in New Delhi to support efforts of #UAE in combating #Covid_19 Indian authorities allowed to send first batch of medical team#DedicationAtWorkSafetyAtHome#HomelandofHumanity@UAEembassyIndia pic.twitter.com/WePz1nAuYn

— UAE – F o r s a n (@UAE_Forsan) May 2, 2020