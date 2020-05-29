Latest NewsUAENewsGulf

ബീച്ചുകളും പ്രധാന പാര്‍ക്കുകളും തുറന്ന് ദുബായ്

May 29, 2020, 02:12 pm IST
ദുബായ് • വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച (മെയ് 29) മുതൽ ജെ.ബി.ആർ, അൽ മംസാർ, ജുമൈറ, ഉം സുകീം എന്നീ ബീച്ചുകള്‍ , പ്രധാന പാർക്കുകള്‍, ദുബായ് ഫ്രെയിം എന്നിവ പൊതുജനങ്ങൾക്കായി വീണ്ടും തുറക്കുന്നതായി ദുബായ് മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.

എല്ലാവരുടെയും ആരോഗ്യവും സുരക്ഷയും ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തുന്നതിനും കോവിഡ് -19 ന്റെ വ്യാപനം തടയുന്നതിനുമായി ഇവിടെയെത്തുന്ന സന്ദര്‍ശകര്‍ പൊതു സുരക്ഷാ നടപടികളും മാർഗ്ഗനിർദ്ദേശങ്ങളും പാലിക്കണമെന്നും മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി പ്രസ്താവനയില്‍ അഭ്യര്‍ഥിച്ചു.

