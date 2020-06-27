വന്ദേ ഭരത് : ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയില്‍ നിന്ന് പുതിയ വിമാനങ്ങള്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യ

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി • ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്കും ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയ്ക്കുമിടയില്‍ ജൂലൈ ഒന്ന് മുതല്‍ വിമാനങ്ങള്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യ. ബുക്കിംഗ് ജൂണ്‍ 28 ന് ആരംഭിക്കും. വന്ദേ ഭരത് മിഷന്റെ കീഴില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്കും ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയ്ക്കുമിടയില്‍ 8 വിമാനങ്ങളാണ് എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ജൂലൈ 1 മുതല്‍ 14 വരെയാണ് സര്‍വീസ്.

സിഡ്നി, മെല്‍ബണ്‍ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്ന് നാല് സര്‍വീസുകള്‍ വീതമാകും നടത്തുക. ബുക്കിംഗ് ജൂണ്‍ 28 ഉച്ചക്ക് 12 മുതല്‍ ആരംഭിക്കും. എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യ വെബ്‌സൈറ്റില്‍ മാത്രമാകും ബുക്കിംഗ് ലഭ്യമാകുക.

#FlyAI: For the kind information of our passengers ;

Eight Evacuation flights will operate between India and Australia under #VBM from 1st July to 14th July.

4 each to/ from Sydney & Melbourne.

Bookings will open only on Air India website on 28th June from 1200hrs IST.

— Air India (@airindiain) June 27, 2020