പവര്‍ സ്റ്റേഷനില്‍ വന്‍ തീ പിടുത്തം, ഫയര്‍ഫോയിസ് എത്തി തീ അണക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമം തുടരുന്നു

Aug 19, 2020, 10:26 am IST

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: നോയിഡ സെക്ടര്‍ 148 ലെ നോയിഡ പവര്‍ കമ്പനി ലിമിറ്റഡിന്റെ (എന്‍പിസിഎല്‍) പവര്‍ സ്റ്റേഷനില്‍ വന്‍ തീപിടുത്തം. ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് വന്‍ തീപിടുത്തമുണ്ടായത്.

നിരവധി ഫയര്‍ ഫോയ്‌സ് വാഹനങ്ങള്‍സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് എത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. തീ കത്തിക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങള്‍ തുടരുകയാണ്. നോളജ് പാര്‍ക്ക് പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷന്‍ പരിധിയില്‍ വരുന്ന പ്രദേശമാണ് ഇത്.

