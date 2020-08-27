കാത്തിരിപ്പുകൾക്ക് വിട, റെഡ്മി 9 സീരിസിലെ പുതിയ ഫോൺ ഇന്ത്യൻ വിപണിയിൽ

കാത്തിരിപ്പുകൾക്ക് വിട, റെഡ്മി 9 സീരിസിലെ പുതിയ ഫോൺ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച് ഷവോമി. റെഡ്മി 9 എന്ന മോഡലാണ് കമ്പനി വിപണിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചത്. കുറഞ്ഞ വിലയിൽ കൂടുതൽ റാം, സംഭരണ ശേഷിയുമാണ് ഫോണിലൂടെ ഷവോമി വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്യുന്നത്.
#Redmi9 is feature-packed with some of the best specs in the class!
🚄 High-performance Helio G35+HyperEngine Game tech
🔋 #5000mAh ELB
🤩 BIG HD+ display & TUV Certified
😎 3 amazing colours
💪 4GB RAM experience#MoreRAMMoreFun pic.twitter.com/UDSCGpJAwh
— Redmi India – #Redmi9 is here! (@RedmiIndia) August 27, 2020
#Redmi9 – the #4GBRAMMultiTaskKING #MoreRAMMoreFun smartphone is here!
👉 ₹8,999 for 4GB+64GB
👉 ₹9,999 for 4GB+128GB
Undoubtedly the BEST smartphone under ₹10,000 in India! pic.twitter.com/ENOabvZ5Pt
— Redmi India – #Redmi9 is here! (@RedmiIndia) August 27, 2020
ഓറ എഡ്ജ് രീതിയിലാണ് ഫോണിന്റെ രൂപകൽപ്പന. 6.53 ഇഞ്ച് എച്ച്ഡി പ്ലസ് ടിയുവി സർട്ടിഫൈഡ് നോച്ച് ഡിസ്പ്ലേ, മീഡിയടെക് ഹീലിയോ ജി35 ഒക്ട-കോർ പ്രൊസസ്സർ, 13എംപി + 2എംപി എഐ ഇരട്ട പിൻക്യാമറ, 5എംപി സെൽഫി ക്യാമറ, 3.5 എം എം ഹെഡ്ഫോൺ ജാക്ക്, 5000എംഎഎച്ച് ഇഎൽബി ബാറ്ററി(ഇംഹാൻസ്ഡ് ലൈഫ് സ്പാൻ) എന്നിവ പ്രധാന പ്രത്യേകതകൾ.
#Redmi9 goes on sale for the 1st time on Monday, 31st Aug at 12 noon! #MoreRAMMoreFun
Get yours via https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo, @AmazonIN, Mi Home & Mi Studio stores. Soon across all retail stores.
You can also get it home delivered from stores via https://t.co/MPc7KHePsY pic.twitter.com/A3hwk79Mxh
— Redmi India – #Redmi9 is here! (@RedmiIndia) August 27, 2020
4ജിബി റാം+64 ജിബി, 4ജിബി റാം+128 ജിബി എന്നീ വേരിയന്റുകളിൽ എത്തുന്ന ഫോണിന് യഥാക്രമം 8,999, 9,999 എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് വില. സ്കൈ ബ്ലൂ, സ്പോർട്ടി ഓറഞ്ച്, കാർബൺ എന്നി നിറങ്ങളിലെത്തുന്ന ഫോണിന്റെ ആദ്യ വിൽപ്പന ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 31നു ആരംഭിക്കും. ആമസോൺ, എം.കോം, എംഐ ഹോം എന്നിവ വഴി ഫോൺ സ്വന്തമാക്കാം
