കാത്തിരിപ്പുകൾക്ക് വിട, റെഡ്മി 9 സീരിസിലെ പുതിയ ഫോൺ ഇന്ത്യൻ വിപണിയിൽ

കാത്തിരിപ്പുകൾക്ക് വിട, റെഡ്മി 9 സീരിസിലെ പുതിയ ഫോൺ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച് ഷവോമി. റെഡ്മി 9 എന്ന മോഡലാണ് കമ്പനി വിപണിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചത്. കുറഞ്ഞ വിലയിൽ കൂടുതൽ റാം, സംഭരണ ശേഷിയുമാണ് ഫോണിലൂടെ ഷവോമി വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്യുന്നത്.

👉 ₹8,999 for 4GB+64GB 👉 ₹9,999 for 4GB+128GB

ഓറ എഡ്ജ് രീതിയിലാണ് ഫോണിന്റെ രൂപകൽപ്പന. 6.53 ഇഞ്ച് എച്ച്ഡി പ്ലസ് ടിയുവി സർട്ടിഫൈഡ് നോച്ച് ഡിസ്പ്ലേ, മീഡിയടെക് ഹീലിയോ ജി35 ഒക്ട-കോർ പ്രൊസസ്സർ, 13എംപി + 2എംപി എഐ ഇരട്ട പിൻക്യാമറ, 5എംപി സെൽഫി ക്യാമറ, 3.5 എം എം ഹെഡ്ഫോൺ ജാക്ക്, 5000എംഎഎച്ച് ഇഎൽബി ബാറ്ററി(ഇംഹാൻസ്‌ഡ് ലൈഫ് സ്പാൻ) എന്നിവ പ്രധാന പ്രത്യേകതകൾ.

