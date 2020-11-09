ജീവിതത്തിലെ റിയൽ ഹീറോയ്ക്കൊപ്പം; കോർപറേഷൻ തൂപ്പുകാരനൊപ്പം നടി കനിഹയുടെ സൂപ്പർ സെൽഫി, ഇത്തരം മനുഷ്യത്വ പരമായ പെരുമാറ്റം വളരെ അപൂർവമെന്ന് രാമുവും

സൂപ്പർ താരം കനിഹ തന്റെ ഇൻസ്റ്റാഗ്രാം അക്കൗണ്ടിലൂടെ പങ്കു വെച്ച വ്യത്യസ്തമായ ഒരു ചിത്രവും അതിനൊപ്പമുള്ള കുറിപ്പും സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ വൈറലാകുന്നു.
രാമു എന്ന് പേരുള്ള, ഒരു കോർപറേഷൻ തൂപ്പുകാരനൊപ്പമുള്ള സെൽഫിയാണ് കനിഹ പങ്കു വെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത് , അതിനൊപ്പം ഒരു കുറിപ്പും കനിഹ പങ്കു വെച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ടു വർഷമായി താൻ ജീവിക്കുന്ന സ്ഥലത്തു തൂപ്പുകാരനായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയാണ് എന്ന് കനിഹ പറയുന്നു. എന്നാൽ ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ താൻ നടക്കാൻ ഇറങ്ങിയപ്പോൾ രാമുവിനെ കണ്ടു ചിരിച്ചു കൊണ്ട് ശുഭദിനം ആശംസിച്ചപ്പോൾ രാമു സന്തോഷം കൊണ്ട് കരഞ്ഞുവെന്നും കനിഹ പറയുന്നു.
Not a fancy pic! Meet Mr Ramu , the corporation cleaner whose been serving my neighborhood for almost 2 years.. This morning when I was out on ma morning walk I just smiled and greeted him a genuine good morning and that got him in tears.He said noone has ever wished him in his life..He said," Amma I don't expect money or any materialistic things but just some humanity and warmth from the people I serve , which I seldom get. " Sometimes all it takes to make someone's day is as simple as a smile , a wish or a compliment. Ps: before all you start judging this pic,we were wearing masks and removed it for this picture moment! I initiated this pic .In my eyes he's a true celebrity .🥰 #picoftheday #kaniha #smallthingsmatter
ഇന്നേവരെ താൻ ഒരു സുഖസൗകര്യങ്ങളും ആഗ്രഹിച്ചിട്ടില്ല ആർക്കു വേണ്ടി ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നോ അവരിൽ നിന്ന് കുറച്ചു മനുഷ്യത്വമാണ് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നത് എന്നാൽ സ്നേഹമോ മനുഷ്യത്വ പരമായ പെരുമാറ്റമോ വളരെ അപൂർവമായേ കിട്ടാറുള്ളു എന്നും രാമു പറഞ്ഞതായി കനിഹ പങ്കുവച്ചു.
കൂടാതെ ഈ ചിത്രമെടുത്തു കഴിഞ്ഞപ്പോൾ അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞത്, തനിക്കു ഇങ്ങനെ ഒരു ചിത്രമെടുക്കാൻ ഒരുപാട് ആഗ്രഹം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു എന്നും, പക്ഷെ എങ്ങനെ കനിഹയോട് അത് എങ്ങനെ ചോദിക്കും എന്നറിയാത്തത് കൊണ്ടുമാണെന്നാണ് തന്റെ കണ്ണിൽ രാമുവാണ് യഥാർത്ഥ ഹീറോയെന്നും നടി പറയുന്നു.
