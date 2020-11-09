ജീവിതത്തിലെ റിയൽ ഹീറോയ്ക്കൊപ്പം; കോർപറേഷൻ തൂപ്പുകാരനൊപ്പം നടി കനിഹയുടെ സൂപ്പർ സെൽഫി, ഇത്തരം മനുഷ്യത്വ പരമായ പെരുമാറ്റം വളരെ അപൂർവമെന്ന് രാമുവും

View this post on Instagram

Not a fancy pic! Meet Mr Ramu , the corporation cleaner whose been serving my neighborhood for almost 2 years.. This morning when I was out on ma morning walk I just smiled and greeted him a genuine good morning and that got him in tears.He said noone has ever wished him in his life..He said," Amma I don't expect money or any materialistic things but just some humanity and warmth from the people I serve , which I seldom get. " Sometimes all it takes to make someone's day is as simple as a smile , a wish or a compliment. Ps: before all you start judging this pic,we were wearing masks and removed it for this picture moment! I initiated this pic .In my eyes he's a true celebrity .🥰 #picoftheday #kaniha #smallthingsmatter