ഏറെകാലത്തെ ഇടവേളയ്ക്ക് ശേഷം അഭിനയ രംഗത്തേക്കുള്ള മടങ്ങിവരവ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് നടി തനുശ്രീ ദത്ത. ഇന്സ്റ്റഗ്രാമിലൂടെയാണ് താരം തന്റെ മടങ്ങി വരവ് അറിയിച്ചത്. യുഎസ് സര്ക്കാരിന്റെ ജോലി വേണ്ടെന്നുവച്ചാണ് താന് മടങ്ങിയെത്തുന്നതെന്ന് തനുശ്രീ തന്റെ പോസ്റ്റില് കുറിക്കുന്നു.
Some old news doing the rounds that I'm doing an IT job in LA. I was infact training for in IT and had a fantastic IT job opportunity in the defence sector of the US Government. It was a very prestigious job opportunity as I have always had the discipline, integrity and determination of an army person so to work in this field in whatever capacity would have been an honour. But I didn't take it as I wanted to explore my artistic career again. The defence job based out of Nevada would eventually after the Pandemic would need me to shift out of LA/ NY and I would not be permitted to leave the US for 3 years. I would also have to sign a job contract for 3 years coz such national defence related US jobs usually have very high security clearance and permissions so they cannot have people in and out of employment. Since I'm an artist at heart who just happened to lose my way away from my craft due to some very very bad human beings and the trouble they caused me, i decided to not be hasty in changing my profession and re-consider what options I have in Bollywood. I have a lot of goodwill in Bollywood and Mumbai so I came back to India and will stay here for sometime and will work on some interesting projects. I have been getting some offers from Bollywood in terms of movies and web series and the Industry seems far more interested in casting me rather than my arch- enemies.( they only announce projects but none of their projects ever see the light of day & will not).At present I'm in touch with 3 big South film managers who are pitching me for Big budget south Projects as well as 12 Casting offices in Mumbai. There are powerfull Industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my wellwishers.There are also big production houses I'm talking to for projects in lead roles. The pandemic has just made shooting dates uncertain so I'm unable to make a concrete announcement. I recently shot a commercial advertisement in the beauty space and announced that I'm back to work. I'm looking good, getting back my sass as I've lost 15 kgs and there is a strong buzz amongst industry folks of my imminent return to acting! #🤞🤞
സംവിധായകൻ നാന പടേകര്ക്കെതിരെ ശക്തമായ മീ ടൂ ആരോപണവുമായി രംഗത്തെത്തിയ ആളാണ് തനുശ്രീ. പിന്നീട് ബോളിവുഡില് നിന്ന് ഇടവേളയെടുത്ത് അമേരിക്കയിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്നു.
എന്നാൽ ചില മോശം ആളുകളും അവരുണ്ടാക്കിയ കുരുക്കുകളുമാണ് തന്റെ വഴിയില് തടസ്സമുണ്ടാക്കിയതെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞ നടി അഭിനയ ജീവിതത്തിന് മറ്റൊരു അവസരം കൂടി നല്കാനുള്ള ഒരുക്കത്തിലാണെന്നും കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്ത്തു.
The big secret of my 15 kg weight loss as many have been asking is intermittent fasting on alternate days! People on social media are just going berserk wondering what happened to me and how I lost so much. Well, Rome was not built in a day neither was my body. Took a year to get to this. So here it is folks; Along with a good healthy diet and regular exercise I'm following a holistic lifestyle. I start my week with a full day monday fast ( Shiva devotee! ) and live a holistic, organic, ayurvedic lifestyle the rest of week. I started this fast and a few other changes after I visited Mahakaleshwar last year. I consume eggs, non veg and dairy sometimes but mostly remain vegan. I let my spirit decide what to put in my body. I dont drink, smoke or do anything that harms my body and reduces its capacity to heal naturally. I drink lots of water except if I'm doing a full fast. I cheat sometimes on my daily routine once every few weeks for few days but jump right back in to discipline. Start my day with hot water n lemon, and end with a cup of hot green tea after dinner. Dinner is always before 8 or 9 pm latest. 30-40 min walk and 30-40 min of weight training or yoga almost everyday. Lots of fresh juices to keep energy levels up and lots of detox teas and green teas all day. I pray and meditate 3 times daily as has been my habit for years through many different religions, and despite my life circumstances try to keep a smile on my face and help others as much as I can. It's my whole lifestyle and a 360 degree attitude shift that has contributed to this positive change. There is no magic, no miracle, no secret so to say just a realization that I wanted the change so bad that I was willing to give up on a few things that were not serving me anymore. Certain attitudes, certain food habits and certain thought and habit patterns had lived out their expiry. Last but not the least someone up there surely loves me enough to keep giving me second chances in life to correct all the wrongs that I have endured! So this is His grace and His love manifest as my transformed body and soul. Still more to go…work in progress folks! Need ur support, love and prayers too. Xoxo
