ദേശവിരുദ്ധവും ഹിന്ദുഫോബിക്കുമായ ട്വിറ്റര്‍ നിരോധിക്കണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് നടി കങ്കണ റണൗത്

മുംബൈ:ഹിന്ദുഫോബികും ദേശവിരുദ്ധ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങളെയും പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുന്ന സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ സൈറ്റാണ് ട്വിറ്ററെന്ന് ബോളിവുഡ് നദി കങ്കണ. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു പുതിയ ആരോപണവുമായി കങ്കണ രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്.

‘കേന്ദ്രസര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ട്വിറ്റര്‍ നിരോധിക്കാന്‍ ഒരുങ്ങുന്നതായി ചില വാര്‍ത്തകള്‍ കേള്‍ക്കുന്നു. നന്നായി. തീരുമാനവുമായി മുന്നോട്ടുപോകൂ. ദേശവിരുദ്ധവും ഹിന്ദുഫോബിക്കുമായ ട്വിറ്റര്‍ നമുക്ക് വേണ്ട’, കങ്കണ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

A rare picture of my father and me finally agreeing on something…. even though non of us remember what it was 🌹

BTW there is a buzz that government might ban twitter, go for it INDIA…

We don’t need Hinduphobic, antinational platforms to gag us. pic.twitter.com/k9hvgVNeSz

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 13, 2020