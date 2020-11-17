ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിനെയും ഗുപ്കര്‍ ഗ്യാങിനെയും രൂക്ഷമായി വിമര്‍ശിച്ച് കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിനെ ഭീകരതയുടെയും പ്രക്ഷുബ്ധതയുടെയും കാലഘട്ടത്തിലേക്ക് തിരികെ കൊണ്ടുപോകാന്‍ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവരാണ് ഇവരെന്ന് ഷാ പറഞ്ഞു. ഗുപ്കര്‍ ഗ്യാങ് എന്നത് ജമ്മുവിലെ 370 പുനഃസ്ഥാപിക്കുന്നതിനും അവരുടെ സംസ്ഥാന പതാക തിരികെ കൊണ്ടുവരുന്നതിനുമായി മുന്‍ ജമ്മു കശ്മീര്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഫാറൂഖ് അബ്ദുല്ലയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തില്‍ അടുത്തിടെ രൂപീകരിച്ച പീപ്പിള്‍സ് അലയന്‍സ് ഫോര്‍ ഗുപ്കര്‍ ഡിക്ലറേഷന്‍ (പിഎജിഡി) ആണ്.

ഭീകരതയുടെയും പ്രക്ഷുബ്ധതയുടെയും കാലഘട്ടത്തിലേക്ക് ജമ്മു കശ്മരിയെ തിരികെ കൊണ്ടുപോകാന്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസും ഗുപ്കര്‍ സംഘവും ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നു. ആര്‍ട്ടിക്കിള്‍ 370 നീക്കംചെയ്തുകൊണ്ട് നമ്മള്‍ ഉറപ്പാക്കിയ ദലിതരുടെയും സ്ത്രീകളുടെയും ആദിവാസികളുടെയും അവകാശങ്ങള്‍ കവര്‍ന്നെടുക്കാന്‍ അവര്‍ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നു. അതിനാലാണ് അവരെ നിരസിക്കുന്നത് എല്ലായിടത്തും ആളുകള്‍, ”ഷാ പറഞ്ഞു.

Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

ജമ്മു കശ്മീരില്‍ വിദേശ സേന ഇടപെടണമെന്ന് അവര്‍ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.

ഗുപ്കര്‍ സംഘം ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ത്രിവര്‍ണ്ണത്തെയും അപമാനിക്കുന്നു. ഗുപ്കര്‍ സംഘത്തിന്റെ ഇത്തരം നീക്കങ്ങളെ സോണിയ ജിയും രാഹുല്‍ ജിയും പിന്തുണയ്ക്കുന്നുണ്ടോ? അവര്‍ തങ്ങളുടെ നിലപാട് ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് വ്യക്തമാക്കണം, ”ഷാ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

ജമ്മു കശ്മീര്‍ എല്ലായ്‌പ്പോഴും ഇന്ത്യയുടെ അവിഭാജ്യ ഘടകമായി തുടരുകയാണെന്നും ദേശീയ താല്‍പ്പര്യത്തിനെതിരായ അശുദ്ധമായ ‘ആഗോള ഗത്ത്ബന്ധന്‍’ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ജനത ഇനി സഹിക്കില്ലെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.