തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഇന്ന് അർത്ഥരാത്രി മുതൽ തുടങ്ങുന്ന പൊതുപണിമുടക്കിനെ എതിർത്ത് ഫേസ്‌ബുക്കിൽ കുറിപ്പുമായി ടെക്‌നോപാർക് മുൻ സി.ഇ.ഒയും പ്ളാനിംഗ് ബോർഡ് മുൻ അംഗവുമായ ജി. വിജയ രാഘവൻ രംഗത്ത് എത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നു. നാളെ രാജ്യത്ത് മ‌റ്റൊരു പൊതുപണിമുടക്ക് നടക്കുകയാണ്. ഈ പണിമുടക്കിനെ അനുകൂലിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് ആർക്കും വോട്ട് ചെയ്യരുത്. കേരളത്തിലല്ലാതെ മ‌റ്റൊരിടത്തും ജനജീവിതം തടസപ്പെടില്ല.ഇവിടെയത് ഹർത്താലായി മാറും.’ അദ്ദേഹം ഫേസ്ബുക്കിൽ കുറിക്കുകയുണ്ടായി . ഇത്തരം സമരങ്ങളുണ്ടാക്കിയ നാശം വളരെ വലുതാണ്. രാഷ്‌ട്രീയ നേതാക്കളുടെ മക്കൾ പോലും അവരുടെ ബിസിനസ് കേരളത്തിന് പുറത്താണ് നടത്തുന്നത്. ജി. വിജയ രാഘവൻ പറഞ്ഞു.

ജി.വിജയ രാഘവന്റെ ഫേസ്‌ബുക്ക് പോസ്‌റ്റിന്റെ പൂർണരൂപം:

Tomorrow there is another General Strike.Don’t vote for anyone who supports the strike.This strike will not disrupt life anywhere in the country except in Kerala where they will make it Hartal. This is what has happened in the past.

I have decided that I will not vote for any party that supports the Strike.The damage that these strikes have done to Kerala is so high that even political leaders children have set up their businesses outside the state. For a better Kerala let us not vote for or support such political parties.