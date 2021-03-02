മുംബൈ: ബോളിവുഡ് താരം അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചന്റെ ആരോഗ്യം തൃപ്‌തികരം. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം കണ്ണിന്റെ ശസ്ത്രക്രിയയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ ശസ്ത്രക്രിയ കഴിഞ്ഞെന്നും, എല്ലാം ശരിയായി വരുന്നുവെന്നും അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചൻ ബ്ലോഗില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

‘എന്റെ ആരോഗ്യാവസ്ഥയില്‍ നിങ്ങളുടെ ഉദ്വേഗത്തിനും, പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥനകള്‍ക്കും നന്ദി. ഈ പ്രായത്തില്‍ കണ്ണിന് ശസ്ത്രക്രിയ അതീവ സൂക്ഷ്മതയും കൃത്യതയും വേണ്ടതാണ്. ഏറ്റവും മികച്ചതാണ് ചെയ്തുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. പൂര്‍ണസ്ഥിതിയിലേക്ക് കാഴ്ചയുടെ തിരിച്ചുവരവ് പതുക്കെയാണ്, പ്രയാസകരവും’. അതിനാല്‍ ടൈപ്പ് ചെയ്യുമ്പോള്‍ അക്ഷര തെറ്റുകള്‍ വന്നാല്‍ ക്ഷമിക്കണം’ എന്നാണ് സൂപ്പര്‍ ബിഗ് ബി ബ്ലോഗില്‍ കുറിച്ചത്.

‘.. thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition ..

.. eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling .. the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well .. the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused .. right now I feel like Gary Sobers , the West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through .. the details of which shall be given in time .. its a story heard whether or not it is authentic is questionable .. ‘

.. well .. why wait shall give it now .. Amitabh Bachchan’s Official Blog Link: www.srbachchan.tumblr.com

ടൈപ്പ് ചെയ്യുമ്പോള്‍ കാണുന്നത് മൂന്ന് അക്ഷരമായാണെന്നും അതില്‍ നടുവിലത്തേത് അടിക്കുകയാണ് ചെയ്യുന്നതെന്നും അമിതാഭ് പറയുന്നു. ഒരു കണ്ണിന് കൂടി ചികിത്സ ബാക്കിയുണ്ടെന്നും സൂചനയുണ്ട്.