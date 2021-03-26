KeralaLatest NewsNews

വിവാഹചടങ്ങ് ക്യാമറയില്‍ പകര്‍ത്തുന്നതിനിടെ ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫര്‍ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു ; ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത്

Mar 26, 2021, 11:47 pm IST

ആലപ്പുഴ : വിവാഹചടങ്ങ് ക്യാമറയില്‍ പകര്‍ത്തുന്നതിനിടെ ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫര്‍ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ചു. പരുമല മാസ്റ്റര്‍ സ്റ്റുഡിയോയിലെ വിനോദ് പാണ്ടനാടാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം എന്നാണ് വിവരം.

ചെങ്ങന്നൂര്‍ കല്ലിശ്ശേരിയില്‍ നടന്ന വിവാഹത്തിനിടെയാണ് വിനോദിന്റെ അപ്രതീക്ഷിതിമായി മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ ഉടനെ തന്നെ വിനോദിനെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

 

