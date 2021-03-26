ആലപ്പുഴ : വിവാഹചടങ്ങ് ക്യാമറയില്‍ പകര്‍ത്തുന്നതിനിടെ ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫര്‍ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ചു. പരുമല മാസ്റ്റര്‍ സ്റ്റുഡിയോയിലെ വിനോദ് പാണ്ടനാടാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം എന്നാണ് വിവരം.

ചെങ്ങന്നൂര്‍ കല്ലിശ്ശേരിയില്‍ നടന്ന വിവാഹത്തിനിടെയാണ് വിനോദിന്റെ അപ്രതീക്ഷിതിമായി മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ ഉടനെ തന്നെ വിനോദിനെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

Even when he collapsed in the middle of his work, he made sure the camera and equipments didnt fall from his hands. Even in pain, he caught it safely. Unfortunately, the photographer breathed his last following cardiac failure. #Cameraman #life pic.twitter.com/nhXkqr0CZK

— Raam Das (@PRamdas_TNIE) March 26, 2021