റെയില്‍വെ പാലം തകര്‍ന്നുവീണ് 20 മരണം ; നിരവധി പേര്‍ക്ക് ​ഗുരുതര പരിക്ക്

May 4, 2021, 11:38 pm IST

മെക്സിക്കോ സിറ്റി: റെയിൽവെപ്പാലം തകർന്നുവീണ് 20 പേർ മരിച്ചു. അപകടത്തിൽ ​ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ 49 പേരെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. തിരക്കുള്ള റോഡിലേക്കാണ് പാലം തകർന്നുവീണത്.3

കേരളത്തിലേക്കുള്ള ട്രെ​യി​ന്‍ സ​ര്‍​വീ​സുകൾ വെ​ട്ടി​ച്ചു​രു​ക്കി റെ​യി​ല്‍​വേ 

സംഭവത്തിന്റെ സിസിടിവി ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ മെക്സിക്കൻ ചാനലുകൾ പുറത്തുവിടുന്നുണ്ട്. അപകടം നടന്ന ഉടൻ തന്നെ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ ആരംഭിച്ചു. 10 വർഷം മുമ്പ് നിർമ്മിച്ച റെയിൽവെ പാലമാണ് തകർന്നുവീണത്.

