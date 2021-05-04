മെക്സിക്കോ സിറ്റി: റെയിൽവെപ്പാലം തകർന്നുവീണ് 20 പേർ മരിച്ചു. അപകടത്തിൽ ​ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ 49 പേരെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. തിരക്കുള്ള റോഡിലേക്കാണ് പാലം തകർന്നുവീണത്.3

സംഭവത്തിന്റെ സിസിടിവി ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ മെക്സിക്കൻ ചാനലുകൾ പുറത്തുവിടുന്നുണ്ട്. അപകടം നടന്ന ഉടൻ തന്നെ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ ആരംഭിച്ചു. 10 വർഷം മുമ്പ് നിർമ്മിച്ച റെയിൽവെ പാലമാണ് തകർന്നുവീണത്.

From moments ago, the collapse of the elevated #Linea12 #MetroCDMX railway that crashed the subway. Many are blaming current Foreign Affairs Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, who was Mayor of Mexico City when this line was built, with allegations of poor construction and money issues. pic.twitter.com/LkCl6gfKG6

— David Wolf (@DavidWolf777) May 4, 2021