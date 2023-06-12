അനിയൻ മിഥുൻ സർവ്വത്ര ഉഡായിപ്പ്, 1499 രൂപ കൊടുത്താൽ ആർക്കും കിട്ടുന്ന സമ്മാനം: തട്ടിപ്പ് വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി സന്ദീപ് വാര്യർ

മോഹൻലാൽ അവതാരകനായി എത്തുന്ന ബിഗ് ബോസ് സീസൺ 5 ലെ മത്സരാർത്ഥിയായ അനിയന്‍ മിഥുന്‍ സർവ്വത്ര ഉഡായിപ്പാണ്‌ എന്ന് സന്ദീപ് വാര്യർ. നീതി ആയോഗിന്റെയും യുഎന്നിന്റെയും ലോഗോ വരെ നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ജമ്മുവിലെ ഒരു തട്ടിപ്പ് പ്രസ്ഥാനം 1499 രൂപ അയച്ചു കൊടുത്താൽ ആർക്കും ഇ മെയിലിൽ അയച്ചു കൊടുക്കുന്ന നോബൽ സമ്മാനമാണ് അഖിലാണ്ഡ വുഷു ഫൈറ്റർ സ്വന്തം എഫ്ബി വാളിൽ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നതെന്നും അതിന്റെ തെളിവ് സഹിതവുമാണ് സന്ദീപ് വാര്യരുടെ പോസ്റ്റ്.

പോസ്റ്റ് പൂർണ്ണ രൂപം

സർവ്വത്ര ഉഡായിപ്പാണ്‌ അനിയൻ മിഥുൻ . നീതി ആയോഗിന്റെയും യുഎന്നിന്റെയും ലോഗോ വരെ നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ജമ്മുവിലെ ഒരു തട്ടിപ്പ് പ്രസ്ഥാനം 1499 രൂപ അയച്ചു കൊടുത്താൽ ആർക്കും ഇ മെയിലിൽ അയച്ചു കൊടുക്കുന്ന നോബൽ സമ്മാനമാണ് അഖിലാണ്ഡ വുഷു ഫൈറ്റർ സ്വന്തം എഫ്ബി വാളിൽ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത് . പ്രസ്തുത തരികിട സംഘടനയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടപ്പോൾ വ്യാജ അവാർഡിനുള്ള തുക അറിയിച്ചു കൊണ്ട് എനിക്കയച്ച വാട്സാപ്പ് മെസ്സേജ് ചുവടെ കോപ്പി ചെയ്ത്‌ ഇടുന്നു.

Apply For India’s Highest Nobel Award in The Memory of Shri Rabinder Nath Tagore

💫 The HUMAN RIGHTS NOBEL AWARD is the Highest Honorary Award of the Republic of India, Instituted on 3 January 2021, the Award Is Conferred in Recognition of Exceptional Service/ performance of th

⭐CHIEF GUEST & GUEST⭐

💥 Shri Ramdas Athwale

Central Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment.

💥 Dr. Drakshan Andrabi

(Minister of State)

Chairperson WAQF BOARD ALL INDIA

💥 Shri Gulam Ali Khatana

Member Of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)

💥 Shri Nabeel Ahmed Wani

(Assistant Commandant BSF)

💥 Shri Sudhir Singh

Joint Secretary J&K Board Legal & Estate

💥 Dr. H R Rehman

Chairman Founder (GHRT INDIA)

🌀REGISTRATION FEE & CHARGES

There are Four Categories For Reciepent

💫1. Accomodation.

💫2. Non Accomodation

💫3. By Courier Mode

💫4. Only E Certificate

1.🌀Accomodation Fee & Facilities

✅1Night Accomodation At 5 Star Property

✅Award KIT + Intnl. Membership Benefits

✅ VIP Dinner & Breakfast

✅ Personal Photo session

✅Free Guide & Information

✅Live Media Coverage Top Channel

✅Total Fee Including GST ₹ 22500/=

2. Non-Accomodation Fee & Facilities

✅Award KIT + International Membership

✅ VIP Dinner & Breakfast

✅ Personal Photo session

✅Live Media Coverage Top Channel

✅Total Fee Including GST ₹ 15500/=

3.🌀 COURIER MODE

✅Award KIT With International Membership sent By Courier.

✅Total Fee Inc.GST ₹ 8500/=

4🌀. E- CERTIFICATE OF AWARD

✅E-Certificate of Award sent By Email to the Recipient

✅ Registration ₹1499/=

______________

🌀REQUIRED DETAILS FROM THE RECIPIENTS

✅Full Name

✅Complete Address

✅Short Biography

✅Best Formal Photograph

✅Email & Mobile

✅Category Choose👇 https://ghrtindia.org/awards.php

✅State & Country

Sent to

🌍 www.ghrtindia.org

✉️ [email protected]

———————————————————————

⭐ VENUE & DATE 🛕

KC RESIDENCY KATRA JAMMU J&K UT

DATE: JULY 09, 2023 || TIME 2:30 SHARP

Thanks & Regard

Ms Rupali Kher

+91 7509744447

Project Coordinator

GHRT INDIA

Apply Online

https://ghrtindia.org/awards.php

www.ghrtindia.org