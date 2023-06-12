Latest NewsKeralaMollywoodNewsEntertainment

അനിയൻ മിഥുൻ സർവ്വത്ര ഉഡായിപ്പ്, 1499 രൂപ കൊടുത്താൽ ആർക്കും കിട്ടുന്ന സമ്മാനം: തട്ടിപ്പ് വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി സന്ദീപ് വാര്യർ

ജമ്മുവിലെ ഒരു തട്ടിപ്പ് പ്രസ്ഥാനം 1499 രൂപ അയച്ചു കൊടുത്താൽ ആർക്കും ഇ മെയിലിൽ അയച്ചു കൊടുക്കുന്ന നോബൽ സമ്മാനം

Jun 12, 2023, 03:19 pm IST

മോഹൻലാൽ അവതാരകനായി എത്തുന്ന ബിഗ് ബോസ് സീസൺ 5 ലെ മത്സരാർത്ഥിയായ അനിയന്‍ മിഥുന്‍ സർവ്വത്ര ഉഡായിപ്പാണ്‌ എന്ന് സന്ദീപ് വാര്യർ. നീതി ആയോഗിന്റെയും യുഎന്നിന്റെയും ലോഗോ വരെ നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ജമ്മുവിലെ ഒരു തട്ടിപ്പ് പ്രസ്ഥാനം 1499 രൂപ അയച്ചു കൊടുത്താൽ ആർക്കും ഇ മെയിലിൽ അയച്ചു കൊടുക്കുന്ന നോബൽ സമ്മാനമാണ് അഖിലാണ്ഡ വുഷു ഫൈറ്റർ സ്വന്തം എഫ്ബി വാളിൽ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നതെന്നും അതിന്റെ തെളിവ് സഹിതവുമാണ് സന്ദീപ് വാര്യരുടെ പോസ്റ്റ്.

പോസ്റ്റ് പൂർണ്ണ രൂപം

സർവ്വത്ര ഉഡായിപ്പാണ്‌ അനിയൻ മിഥുൻ . നീതി ആയോഗിന്റെയും യുഎന്നിന്റെയും ലോഗോ വരെ നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ജമ്മുവിലെ ഒരു തട്ടിപ്പ് പ്രസ്ഥാനം 1499 രൂപ അയച്ചു കൊടുത്താൽ ആർക്കും ഇ മെയിലിൽ അയച്ചു കൊടുക്കുന്ന നോബൽ സമ്മാനമാണ് അഖിലാണ്ഡ വുഷു ഫൈറ്റർ സ്വന്തം എഫ്ബി വാളിൽ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത് . പ്രസ്തുത തരികിട സംഘടനയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടപ്പോൾ വ്യാജ അവാർഡിനുള്ള തുക അറിയിച്ചു കൊണ്ട് എനിക്കയച്ച വാട്സാപ്പ് മെസ്സേജ് ചുവടെ കോപ്പി ചെയ്ത്‌ ഇടുന്നു.

Apply For India’s Highest Nobel Award in The Memory of Shri Rabinder Nath Tagore

💫 The HUMAN RIGHTS NOBEL AWARD is the Highest Honorary Award of the Republic of India, Instituted on 3 January 2021, the Award Is Conferred in Recognition of Exceptional Service/ performance of th
⭐CHIEF GUEST & GUEST⭐
💥 Shri Ramdas Athwale
Central Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment.
💥 Dr. Drakshan Andrabi
(Minister of State)
Chairperson WAQF BOARD ALL INDIA
💥 Shri Gulam Ali Khatana
Member Of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)
💥 Shri Nabeel Ahmed Wani
(Assistant Commandant BSF)
💥 Shri Sudhir Singh
Joint Secretary J&K Board Legal & Estate
💥 Dr. H R Rehman
Chairman Founder (GHRT INDIA)

🌀REGISTRATION FEE & CHARGES

There are Four Categories For Reciepent
💫1. Accomodation.
💫2. Non Accomodation
💫3. By Courier Mode
💫4. Only E Certificate

1.🌀Accomodation Fee & Facilities
✅1Night Accomodation At 5 Star Property
✅Award KIT + Intnl. Membership Benefits
✅ VIP Dinner & Breakfast
✅ Personal Photo session
✅Free Guide & Information
✅Live Media Coverage Top Channel
✅Total Fee Including GST ₹ 22500/=

2. Non-Accomodation Fee & Facilities
✅Award KIT + International Membership
✅ VIP Dinner & Breakfast
✅ Personal Photo session
✅Live Media Coverage Top Channel
✅Total Fee Including GST ₹ 15500/=

3.🌀 COURIER MODE
✅Award KIT With International Membership sent By Courier.
✅Total Fee Inc.GST ₹ 8500/=

4🌀. E- CERTIFICATE OF AWARD
✅E-Certificate of Award sent By Email to the Recipient
✅ Registration ₹1499/=
______________
🌀REQUIRED DETAILS FROM THE RECIPIENTS
✅Full Name
✅Complete Address
✅Short Biography
✅Best Formal Photograph
✅Email & Mobile
✅Category Choose👇 https://ghrtindia.org/awards.php
✅State & Country
Sent to
🌍 www.ghrtindia.org
✉️ [email protected]
———————————————————————
⭐ VENUE & DATE 🛕
KC RESIDENCY KATRA JAMMU J&K UT
DATE: JULY 09, 2023 || TIME 2:30 SHARP
Thanks & Regard
Ms Rupali Kher
+91 7509744447
Project Coordinator
GHRT INDIA
Apply Online
https://ghrtindia.org/awards.php
www.ghrtindia.org

