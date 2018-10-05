സമാധാനത്തിനുള്ള നൊബേൽ സമ്മാനം രണ്ടുപേർക്ക്. ഡെനിസ് മുക്വേജ് ,നദിയ മുറാജ് എന്നിവർക്കാണ് പുരസ്‌കാരം.ഇരുവരും സ്ത്രീകൾക്കെതിരെയുള്ള അതിക്രമങ്ങൾ തടയാൻ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചു. ഐസിസ് തട്ടികൊണ്ടുപോയി ലൈംഗിക അടിമയാക്കിയ ആളാണ് നദിയ.

2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending victims of war-time sexual violence. Fellow laureate Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/MY6IdYWN1e

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018