സമാധാനത്തിനുള്ള നൊബേൽ സമ്മാനം രണ്ടുപേർക്ക്

Oct 5, 2018, 02:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

സമാധാനത്തിനുള്ള നൊബേൽ സമ്മാനം രണ്ടുപേർക്ക്. ഡെനിസ് മുക്വേജ് ,നദിയ മുറാജ് എന്നിവർക്കാണ് പുരസ്‌കാരം.ഇരുവരും സ്ത്രീകൾക്കെതിരെയുള്ള അതിക്രമങ്ങൾ തടയാൻ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചു. ഐസിസ് തട്ടികൊണ്ടുപോയി ലൈംഗിക അടിമയാക്കിയ ആളാണ് നദിയ.

