ഉപഭോക്താക്കളെ ഞെട്ടിക്കാന്‍ പുതിയ ത്രീഡി ഫീച്ചറുമായി ഫേസ്ബുക്ക്

3D Photos Now Rolling out on Facebook and in VR

Today we're starting to roll out 3D photos in both News Feed and VR. 3D photos bring scenes to life with depth and movement. Simply take a photo in Portrait mode using your compatible dual-lens smartphone, then share as a 3D photo on Facebook where you can scroll, pan and tilt to see the photo in realistic 3D.Everyone will be able to see 3D photos in News Feed and VR today, and the ability to create and post 3D photos starts rolling out today to some users, and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. Learn more here: http://bit.ly/2Pu0Bsr

Gepostet von Facebook 360 am Donnerstag, 11. Oktober 2018