ശബരിമലയില്‍ യുവതി പ്രവേശനം ; നിലപാട് മാറ്റി സുബ്രമണ്യന്‍ സ്വാമി

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : ശബരിമലയില്‍ യുവതി പ്രവേശനം അനുവദിച്ച സുപ്രീംകോടതി വിധി അനുകൂലിച്ച നേതാവ് സുബ്രമണ്യന്‍ സ്വാമി നിലപാട് മാറ്റി രംഗത്തെത്തി. അശുദ്ധിയുടെ പേരിലല്ല സ്ത്രീകളെ ശബരിമലയില്‍ തടയുന്നതെന്നും ഗര്‍ഭധാരണത്തെ ബാധിക്കുമെന്നതാണ് കാരണമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറയുന്നു.

അമ്പലത്തിലെ കാന്തികവലയം സ്ത്രീകളുടെ ഗര്‍ഭധാരണത്തെ ബാധിക്കും. അതിനാല്‍ ശബരിമലയിലെ സ്ത്രീ പ്രവേശനത്തെ തടയുന്നതില്‍ തെറ്റില്ല. ഇത് ബോധ്യമാകുമ്പോള്‍ ശബരിമലയില്‍ പ്രവേശിക്കണമെന്ന ആഗ്രഹത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് യുവതികള്‍ തന്നെ പിന്മാറുമെന്നും സുബ്രമണ്യന്‍ സ്വാമി ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ പ്രതികരിച്ചു.

The denial of admission of women in menstruation period in Sabarimalai was not twisted to their being “unclean” and that instead it was to protect the women from mutation from gravitational matrix of the Temple location then such women would have voluntarily abstained from coming

