ഈസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാള്‍ ഈ സീസണ്‍ കളിക്കുക ആരാധകര്‍ ഡിസൈന്‍ ചെയ്ത ജേഴ്സിയില്‍

ഡിസൈന്‍ ചെയ്യാന്‍ ആരാധകരോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ദിവസങ്ങള്‍ക്കകം 500ല്‍ അധികം ഡിസൈനുകള്‍ ഈസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാളിന് കിട്ടിയിരുന്നു

Oct 24, 2018, 08:33 pm IST
ഈസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാള്‍ ഈ സീസണ്‍ കളിക്കുന്നത് ആരാധകര്‍ ഡിസൈന്‍ ചെയ്ത ജേഴ്സിയില്‍. നേരത്തെ ആരാധകര്‍ക്കായി ഈസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാള്‍ ജേഴ്സി ഡിസൈന്‍ ചെയ്യാന്‍ മത്സരം വെച്ചിരുന്നു. ആ മത്സരത്തില്‍ വിജയിച്ച മൂന്ന് ഡിസൈനുകള്‍ ആണ് ടീമിന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക ജേഴ്സി ആകുന്നത്. ഡിസൈന്‍ ചെയ്യാന്‍ ആരാധകരോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ദിവസങ്ങള്‍ക്കകം 500ല്‍ അധികം ഡിസൈനുകള്‍ ഈസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാളിന് കിട്ടിയിരുന്നു. അതില്‍ നിന്നാണ് ഹോം ജേഴ്സി, എവേ ജേഴ്സി, തേര്‍ഡ് കിറ്റ് എന്നിവ ഈസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാള്‍ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്.

