ജംഷഡ്പുര്: ആവേശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ജംഷഡ്പൂരിനെ വിജയതുല്യ സമനിലയിൽ തളച്ച് കൊമ്പന്മാർ. 2-2 ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് ജംഷഡ്പുര് എഫ്സിയെ അവരുടെ ഗ്രൗണ്ടില് കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് സമനിലയിലാക്കിയത്. ആദ്യ പകുതിയിൽ ടിം കാഹില്, മൈക്കിള് സൂസരാജ് എന്നിവർ ഗോൾ നേടി ജംഷഡ്പൂരിനെ മുന്നിൽ എത്തിച്ചപ്പോൾ, രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിൽ സ്ളാവിസ സ്റ്റോനോവിച്ച്, സി.കെ.വിനീത് എന്നിവര് നേടിയ മറുപടി ഗോളുകളിലൂടെ പോരാട്ടം സമനിലയിൽ എത്തി. എന്നാൽ സ്റ്റൊയാനോവിച്ച് പെനാല്റ്റി പാഴാക്കിയതോടെ വിജയം നഷ്ടപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.
Subrata Paul to the rescue for @JamshedpurFC, as he denies Slavisla Stojanovic's penalty with a brilliant dive.

JioTV users can watch it LIVE on the app.
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 29, 2018
ഈ മത്സരത്തിന് ശേഷം 11 ഗോളുകളുമായി സി.കെ. വിനീത് ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സിന്റെ എക്കാലത്തെയും ടോപ് സ്കോറർ സ്ഥാനം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. പത്തു ഗോളുകള് നേടിയ ഇയാന് ഹ്യൂമിന്റെ നേട്ടമാണ് വിനീത് സ്വന്തം പേരിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയത്. നിലവിലെ മൂന്നാം സമനിലയോടെ ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് ആറു പോയിന്റുമായി ഏഴാം സ്ഥാനത്തായി. അഞ്ചു മല്സരങ്ങളില്നിന്നു നാലു സമനിലയുമായി ജംഷഡ്പുര് നാലാം സ്ഥാനത്താനുള്ളത്.
Giving up was never an option and will never be. What a comeback! Our unbeaten streak continues.
— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) October 29, 2018
A scintillating game of two halves comes to a close in Jamshedpur with @JamshedpurFC and @KeralaBlasters settling for a point each!
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 29, 2018
