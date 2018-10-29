ജം​ഷ​ഡ്പു​ര്‍: ആവേശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ജം​ഷ​ഡ്പൂ​രിനെ വിജയതുല്യ സമനിലയിൽ തളച്ച് കൊമ്പന്മാർ. 2-2 ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് ജം​ഷ​ഡ്പു​ര്‍ എ​ഫ്സി​യെ അ​വ​രു​ടെ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ല്‍ കേ​ര​ള ബ്ലാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് സമനിലയിലാക്കിയത്. ആദ്യ പകുതിയിൽ ടിം ​കാ​ഹി​ല്‍, മൈ​ക്കി​ള്‍ സൂ​സ​രാ​ജ് എ​ന്നി​വർ ഗോൾ നേടി ജം​ഷ​ഡ്പൂ​രി​നെ മുന്നിൽ എത്തിച്ചപ്പോൾ, രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിൽ സ്ളാ​വി​സ സ്റ്റോ​നോ​വി​ച്ച്‌, സി.​കെ.​വി​നീ​ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ നേ​ടി​യ മറുപടി ഗോ​ളു​ക​ളി​ലൂടെ പോരാട്ടം സമനിലയിൽ എത്തി. എന്നാൽ സ്റ്റൊയാനോവിച്ച് പെനാല്‍റ്റി പാഴാക്കിയതോടെ വിജയം നഷ്ടപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.

Subrata Paul to the rescue for @JamshedpurFC, as he denies Slavisla Stojanovic's penalty with a brilliant dive.

