ആവേശ പോരാട്ടം : ജം​ഷ​ഡ്പൂ​രിനെ സമനിലയില്‍ തളച്ച് കൊമ്പന്മാർ

നിലവിലെ സമനിലയോടെ ബ്ലാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ആ​റു പോ​യി​ന്‍റു​മാ​യി ഏ​ഴാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്താ​യി

Oct 29, 2018, 10:26 pm IST
BLASTERS
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

ജം​ഷ​ഡ്പു​ര്‍: ആവേശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ജം​ഷ​ഡ്പൂ​രിനെ വിജയതുല്യ സമനിലയിൽ തളച്ച് കൊമ്പന്മാർ. 2-2 ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് ജം​ഷ​ഡ്പു​ര്‍ എ​ഫ്സി​യെ അ​വ​രു​ടെ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ല്‍ കേ​ര​ള ബ്ലാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് സമനിലയിലാക്കിയത്. ആദ്യ പകുതിയിൽ ടിം ​കാ​ഹി​ല്‍, മൈ​ക്കി​ള്‍ സൂ​സ​രാ​ജ് എ​ന്നി​വർ ഗോൾ നേടി ജം​ഷ​ഡ്പൂ​രി​നെ മുന്നിൽ എത്തിച്ചപ്പോൾ, രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിൽ സ്ളാ​വി​സ സ്റ്റോ​നോ​വി​ച്ച്‌, സി.​കെ.​വി​നീ​ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ നേ​ടി​യ മറുപടി ഗോ​ളു​ക​ളി​ലൂടെ പോരാട്ടം സമനിലയിൽ എത്തി. എന്നാൽ സ്റ്റൊയാനോവിച്ച് പെനാല്‍റ്റി പാഴാക്കിയതോടെ വിജയം നഷ്ടപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.

ഈ മത്സരത്തിന് ശേഷം 11 ഗോ​ളു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി സി.​കെ. വി​നീ​ത് ബ്ലാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സി​ന്‍റെ എ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്തെ​യും ടോ​പ് സ്കോ​റർ സ്ഥാനം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. പ​ത്തു ഗോ​ളു​ക​ള്‍ നേ​ടി​യ ഇ​യാ​ന്‍ ഹ്യൂ​മി​ന്‍റെ നേ​ട്ട​മാ​ണ് വി​നീ​ത് സ്വ​ന്തം പേ​രി​ലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയത്. നിലവിലെ മൂന്നാം സമനിലയോടെ ബ്ലാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ആ​റു പോ​യി​ന്‍റു​മാ​യി ഏ​ഴാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്താ​യി. അ​ഞ്ചു മ​ല്‍​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍​നി​ന്നു നാ​ലു സ​മ​നി​ല​യു​മാ​യി ജം​ഷ​ഡ്പു​ര്‍ നാ​ലാം സ്ഥാനത്താനുള്ളത്.

BLASTERS MATCH
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

