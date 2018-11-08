ഗുണനിലവാരമില്ലാത്ത മരുന്നുകള്‍ നിരോധിച്ചു

തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് ടെസ്റ്റിംഗ് ലബോറട്ടറിയിലെയും, എറണാകുളം റീജിയണല്‍ ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് ടെസ്റ്റിംഗ് ലബോറട്ടറിയിലെയും പരിശോധനയില്‍ ഗുണനിലവാരമില്ലാത്തതെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തിയ ബാച്ച് മുരുന്നുകളുടെ വില്‍പ്പനയും വിതരണവും സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് നിരോധിച്ചതായി ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് കണ്‍ട്രോള്‍ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ ബാച്ചുകളുടെ സ്റ്റോക്ക് കെവശമുളളവര്‍ അവയെല്ലാം വിതരണം ചെയ്തവര്‍ക്ക് തിരികെ അയച്ച് പൂര്‍ണ വിശദാംശങ്ങള്‍ അതത് ജില്ലയിലെ ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് കണ്‍ട്രോള്‍ ഓഫീസിലേക്ക് അറിയിക്കണം. മരുന്നിന്റെ പേര്, ഉത്പാദകര്‍, ബാച്ച് നം, കാലാവധി എന്നിവ ക്രമത്തില്‍:

Glimepiride Tablets IP 2mg: Micron Pharmaceuticals, Plot No.2117,A-2, Phase III,G.I.D.C, Vapi, /Gujarat-396195, T 180551, April 20. ENERIL 2.5: M/s. Pure and Cure Healthcare Pvt.Ltd,Haridwar, Uttarakhand, PAFAA 07, August 19. Prazer-40 Pantoprazole Gastro Resistant Tabls IP: M/s. Ticoma Pharmacia, E-17, Industrial Focal Point, Derabassi – 140507, TP-3157, December 19, ZOVORIN 50ml (Leucovorin Calcium Injection) IP: M/s. Zuvius Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., No. 107, Jharmajri, Baddi, Dist. Solan, Baddi, LCIE 18A2-A, April 20, Paracetamol Tablets IP 500mg: M/s. Bochem Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, 83, 84 Industrial Area, Dewas Road, Nagzi, Ujjain, M.P, B 70245, April 20, ZOVORIN 50 mg/ml Leucovorin Calcium Injection IP 50mg single dose vial: M/s. Zuvius Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., B/111, 112, 113 Kanara Business Centre, At. Plot No. 107, A& B, EPIP, Phase I, JHA, Dist. Solan – 174103, LCIE 18A2-A, April 20, Telmisartan Tablets (MISAR – 40): M/s. Ardor Drugs Pvt Ltd, Dev Krupa Estate, P.O Vankavel, Songadh, Dist. Tapi – 394 670, 8029, April 20, LASIX injection (Frusemide Injection IP): Sanofi India Ltd, Plot 1175, Padra, Vadodara – 391440, 2118031, March 21, P.S.COT Absorbent Cotton Wool IP: M/s. P.S. Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Plot No. 225, 226, Birkoni Industrial, Mahasamund OT, 216, December 20, NEOMETIL: Losis Remedies, Rajpura Road, Khera Nihla, Solan, NMT 18-009, July 20, PARAGE 650 (Paracetamol Tablets IP 650mg): Cotec Healthcare (P) Ltd, NH. No. 74, Roorkee-Dehradun, Highway, Kishanpur, Roorkee (Uttarakhand) – 247667, ZCHT748, July 19, ATORVASTATIN Tablets IP (Norlip. 10): Pure and Cure Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Plot No. 27-30, Sector 8A, I.I.E, SIDCUL, Haridwar, Uttarakhand – 249403, PGJAS07, October 19, ATVASTIN 10 (Atorvastatin Tablets IP- 10mg): Dr. Edwin Lab, Plot No. 517, Indl. Area, Phase- IX, SAS Nagar (Pb) – 160059, DET 9700, December 19, ZEPARA-XT 650mg: Lanark Laboratories, Gondpur, Paonta Sahib – 173025, 417-450, April 20.