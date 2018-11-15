തിരുവനന്തപുരം : മീ ടൂ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തലിൽ കുടുങ്ങി ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റും. 14 വര്‍ഷം ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റില്‍ അനുഭവിക്കേണ്ടി വന്ന ലൈംഗിക പീഡനങ്ങളെ കുറിച്ച്‌ തുറന്നു പറയുന്നത് മുൻ പ്രവർത്തകയായിരുന്ന നിഷാ ബാബുവാണ്. ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റിന്റെ പുളിയകോണം സ്റ്റുഡിയോയില്‍ 1997മുതല്‍ 2014 വരെയാണ് നിഷാ ബാബു ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റില്‍ ജോലിയെടുത്തത്. ഭര്‍ത്താവായ സുരേഷ് പട്ടാലിയും ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റിലെ ജീവനക്കാരന്‍. 2000ല്‍ സുരേഷ് മരിച്ചു. ഇതോടെയാണ് നിഷാ ബാബുവിന് കഷ്ടകാലം തുടങ്ങിയത്.

ഭര്‍ത്താവിന്റെ മരണത്തിന് മുമ്പ് തനിക്ക് സുരക്ഷിത ജോലി സ്ഥലമായിരുന്നു ഇവിടമെന്നും അവർ തുറന്നു പറയുന്നുണ്ട് . എന്നാല്‍ ഭര്‍ത്താവിന്റെ മരണത്തോടെ കാര്യങ്ങളെല്ലാം മാറി മറിഞ്ഞു. ഭര്‍ത്താവിന്റെ മരണത്തിന് മുമ്പ് എല്ലാ സഹപ്രവര്‍ത്തകരുമായുണ്ടായിരുന്നത് സുഖകരമായ ബന്ധവും. എന്നാല്‍ ഭര്‍ത്താവിന്റെ മരണത്തോടെ കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ മാറിമറിഞ്ഞുവെന്നാണ് നിഷാ ബാബു ഫെയ്‌സ് ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിലൂടെ വിശദീകരിക്കുന്നത്. ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റ് പരാതികളില്‍ നടപടിയെടുത്തില്ലെന്ന ഗുരുതര ആരോപണവും അവര്‍ ഉന്നയിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

ആ സമയം ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റിലെ ഏക വനിതാ പ്രൊഡക്ഷന്‍ അസിസ്റ്റന്റായിരുന്നു നിഷ. ഭര്‍ത്താവിന്റെ മരണ ശേഷം സഹപ്രവര്‍ത്തകരില്‍ പലരുടേയും നിലപാടില്‍ മാറ്റം വന്നുവെന്നാണ് അവര്‍ ആരോപിക്കുന്നത്. ഓഫീസിലെ സീനിയേഴ്‌സ് പലരും പ്രത്യേക രീതിയില്‍ കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ കാണുന്ന നിലയിലേക്ക് എത്തി. അതില്‍ പലതും വള്‍ഗറും എതിര്‍ക്കപ്പെടേണ്ടതായിരുന്നുവെന്നും നിഷാ ബാബു പറയുന്നു. അന്ന് ചീഫ് പ്രൊഡ്യൂസറായിരുന്നു എംആര്‍ രാജന്‍. ഭര്‍ത്താവിന്റെ അടുത്ത സുഹൃത്തായിരുന്നു രാജന്‍.

രാജനോടായിരുന്നു ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റില്‍ ഞാന്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യേണ്ടിയിരുന്നത്. ഭര്‍ത്താവിന്റെ മരണത്തിന്റെ തുടക്ക കാലത്ത് തന്നെ കൂടുതലായി ആശ്വസിപ്പിക്കാനും അനുകമ്പ നേടിയെടുക്കാനുമാണ് ശ്രമിച്ചത്. ദിവസങ്ങള്‍ പിന്നിട്ടപ്പോള്‍ ഇടപെടലിന്റെ സ്വഭാവം മാറി. എതിര്‍ക്കപ്പെടേണ്ട മുദ്രകളും നോട്ടങ്ങളും ലൈംഗിക ചുവയുള്ള സംസാരങ്ങളും അയാള്‍ തുടങ്ങിയെന്നാണ് നിഷാ ആരോപിക്കുന്നത്.ഇതെല്ലാം സഹികെടുന്ന അവസ്ഥയിലേക്ക് എത്തിയപ്പോള്‍ അതിനെ അതിശക്തമായി തന്നെ എതിര്‍ത്തു.

ലൈംഗികപരമായി വഴങ്ങുന്നില്ലെന്ന് കണ്ടപ്പോള്‍ നല്ല രീതിയില്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന തന്നോട് പ്രതികാരത്തോടെ ഇടപെടാന്‍ അയാള്‍ തുടങ്ങി. പരിപാടികളും ശമ്പള വര്‍ദ്ധനവും പ്രൊമോഷനുമെല്ലാം നിഷേധിക്കപ്പെട്ടു. പലപ്പോഴും നിശാശയോടെ പൊട്ടിക്കരഞ്ഞു കൊണ്ട് ഓഫീസിന് പുറത്തിറങ്ങേണ്ട സ്ഥിതിയും ഉണ്ടായി. അയാള്‍ക്ക് വഴങ്ങാത്തതു കൊണ്ട് മാത്രമായിരുന്നു ഇത്. മറ്റ് പലരില്‍ നിന്നും ഇത്തരം അനുഭവങ്ങളുണ്ടായി. മാര്‍ക്കറ്റിങ് സെക്ഷനില്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന ദിലീപ് വിയും അശ്ലീല സംഭാഷണങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് നടത്തുകയും ലൈംഗികാവയവ പ്രദർശനം നടത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു.

ദിലീപിന്റെ ഇടപെടലുകളെ ഭീതിയോടെയാണ് പലപ്പോഴും കണ്ടത്. അയാളുടെ ദൃഷ്ടിയില്‍ നിന്ന് മാറി നടക്കേണ്ടി വന്ന ദുരവസ്ഥയും അവര്‍ വിശദീകരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റിലെ എഞ്ചിനിയറായിരുന്ന പത്മകുമാറില്‍ നിന്നും സമാന അനുഭവം ഉണ്ടായെന്നും വിശദീകരിക്കുന്നു. ദേഹത്ത് തൊടാനും അഭിമാനമില്ലാതെ ലൈംഗിക താല്‍പ്പര്യങ്ങള്‍ തുറന്നു പറയാനും പ്ത്മകുമാര്‍ ശ്രമിച്ചുവെന്നാണ് വിശദീകരിക്കുന്നത്. ഇതൊക്കെ സഹിക്കവയ്യാതെ വന്നപ്പോള്‍ 2014ല്‍ ജോലി ഉപേക്ഷിച്ചെന്നാണ് വെളിപ്പെടുത്തല്‍.

സ്ത്രീ പീഡനത്തില്‍ ലഭിച്ച പരാതിയില്‍ അന്വേഷണമൊന്നും നടത്താതെ രാജന് പ്രെമോഷനും മറ്റും വാരിക്കോരി കൊടുക്കുകയായിരുന്നു ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റ് എന്നാണ് ആരോപണം.ജോലിയില്‍ നിന്ന് രാജിവയ്ക്കും മുമ്പ് ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റിനെ സ്റ്റാര്‍ ഇന്ത്യ ഏറ്റെടുത്തിരുന്നു. രണ്ട് തവണ അവരുടെ എച്ച്‌ ആറിന് രാജനെതിരെ പരാതി നല്‍കി. ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റ് സ്റ്റുഡിയോയില്‍ നേരിടേണ്ടി വന്ന എല്ലാ പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങളും വിശദീകരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. എന്നാല്‍ ഒരു നീതിയും കിട്ടിയില്ലെന്നും നിഷ വിശദീകരിക്കുന്നു.ഇവരുടെ പരാതിയിലെ പ്രധാന ആരോപണ വിധേയനായ രാജൻ ഇപ്പോൾ ഏഷ്യാനെറ്റ് എന്റര്‍ടെയിന്മെന്റിലെ സുപ്രധാന പദവി വഹിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നതാണ് വസ്തുത.

ഇവരുടെ പോസ്റ്റ് കാണാം:

So here’s my #MeToo story.

I was employed with Asianet Puliyarakonam Studio from Oct 1997 to 2014, where I held the post of Production Assistant.

My late husband Sri.Suresh Pattali was also an employee there at Asianet during those years before he passed away in the year 2000. And during that course prior his demise, I had a smooth work environment and held cordial relation with every colleague .

Post his demise in the year 2000, things started to get worse drastically in the place of work.

Since I was then , the only female Production Assistant , noticeably the approach of my senior colleagues started to take a different turn and things got to a stage where I could clearly term it under vulger and objectionable.

Then Chief Producer , Sri.M.R.Rajan to whom I was directly reporting at the office, was a close friend of my late husband . In the beginning, post demise of my late husband, Sri.M.R.Rajan used to console and sympathize with me more often than not . Slowly as days passed, the consoling and sympathy turned to an objectionable gestures and stares including comments depicting sexual desires.

When it started to get unbearable for me to sustain such rude behavior , I strongly objected to his advancement.

I was doing fairly well in the work place and his vengeance took over for not being submissive to his sexual advancement. I got harassed in the official matters . I was deprived of programs, salary hike & promotion and the scar of which still remains on me . On several occasions, I had to come out of his office dejected,weeping & crying, only because I didn’t submit to him !

On another instance, similar harassment was faced by me yet again. Sri.Dileep V. who was working in the marketing section of Asianet tried to engage me in indecent, obscene conversation with him and made an embarrassing attempt of exhibitionism by unzipping in front of me . He always tried to force himself on me and I was really scared to an extent that I hid under the tables and other places so as to stay out of his sight during the shooting or editing jobs which came up during odd hours.

All of this got worse as days passed by. Sri.Padmakumar who was engineer with Asianet then, made recurring advances to touch me by groping and grabbing my body parts . He used to shamelessly express his sexual desire to me . Though I never gave in, I had to silently bear the harassment and suffer mental agony for the fear of losing my job and my stature.

All of this daily agony got me to a saturation point where, I could not bear no more harassment at Asianet Studio and quit my job in 2014.

Before quitting my job in 2014, Asianet was taken over by Star India . I had twice submitted a complaint to the HR Department against Sri.M.R.Rajan, wherein I mentioned all the problems being faced by me at Asianet Studio.

The complaint was never redressed to and the justice was never served . I had to leave the establishment with acute mental agony and prejudice.

Late is never too late !

I know and I’m aware that, at this juncture, no justice will be served to me. But I wish to bring to light, the names of these offenders and curtail such type of intimidating act towards the womenfolk at their place of work and to ensure in my own way that, there’s no more victim of harassment.

Please ladies, don’t be afraid to speak up against any harassment you encounter at work , no matter whoever it is !

Also, I fondly remember my colleagues who were good at heart and rendered their strong support in my difficult times .

Finishing up my post for now, but a lot of such bitter experiences remaining to be revealed.

– Nisha Babu