സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഇത്തരം മരുന്നുകൾക്ക് നിരോധനം

ഗുണനിലവാരമില്ലാത്തതെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തിയ ബാച്ച്‌ മുരുന്നുകളുടെ വില്‍പ്പനയും വിതരണവും സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് നിരോധിച്ചതായി ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് കണ്‍ട്രോള്‍ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് ടെസ്റ്റിംഗ് ലബോറട്ടറിയിലെയും, എറണാകുളം റീജിയണല്‍ ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് ടെസ്റ്റിംഗ് ലബോറട്ടറിയിലെയും പരിശോധനയിലാണ് ഗുണനിലവാരമില്ലാത്ത മരുന്നുകള്‍ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ഈ ബാച്ചുകളുടെ സ്റ്റോക്ക് കെവശമുളളവര്‍ അവയെല്ലാം വിതരണം ചെയ്തവര്‍ക്ക് തിരികെ അയച്ച്‌ പൂര്‍ണ വിശദാംശങ്ങള്‍ അതത് ജില്ലയിലെ ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് കണ്‍ട്രോള്‍ ഓഫീസിലേക്ക് അറിയിക്കണം. മരുന്നിന്റെ പേര്, ഉത്പാദകര്‍, ബാച്ച്‌ നം, കാലാവധി എന്നിവ ക്രമത്തില്‍:

ZYLOCID Rabeprazole Sodium Tablets IP 20mg: Rachil Pharma, 18-19, Phase-I, Ind. Area, Sansarpur, Terrace Dist., Kangra (HP) 176501, RT 1766, February 20, MEFESUN FORTE Mefenamic Acid & Paracetamol Tablets: Soul Healthcare (I) Pvt. Ltd, 7th Km, Jaspur Road, Kashipur, UK-244713, T-180237, January 20, PELVERT-16 Betahistine Hydrochloride Tablets IP 16mg: Vee Laboratories, Village Kailer, Subathu Road, Saproon (Post), Solan – 173211, MHV-406, March 20,LEEZET Levocetirizne Hydrocholoride Tablets IP 5mg: Novel India, Plot No. 42, 7th Street, Sri Devi Nagar, Alapakkaam, Porur, Chennai-116, At. No. 129 & 130, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thirumazhisai, Chennai – 600124 LEE 1801, July 20,Paracetamol Tablets IP 500mg: Nestor Pharmaceuticals Limited-II, Western Extension Area, Faridabad-121001, India, PTTU-90, February 20, Betahistine Tablets IP 8mg-VERTA-8: Betamax Remedies (P) Ltd, Plot No. 24-25, Industrial Area, Phase I&II, Vill, Tahliwal Dist, UNA-HP, India, BMT-002, March 20, Livigrel A 150 (Clopidogrel and Aspirin Capsules: M/s. Anphar Organics Pvt. Ltd, SIDCO, EPIP, Kartholi, Baribrahmana, Jammu – 181133, AOL 17039, October 18, Roller Bandage Cloth Schedule F(II) 20cm X 3m: M/s. Senthil Surgicals, Samusigapuram, Tamil Nadu – 626102, 22, July 20,GLIMIACE M1: M/s. Venus Biotec Sciences Pvt. Ltd, 116 Export Promotion Industrial Park, Jharmajri, Solan – 173205, VNT17G23, June 19, Metoprolol Tablets IP: M/s. Unicure India Ltd, C-21, 22 & 23, Sector 3, Noida, UP- 201301, MST 602, April 20, Atorvastatin Tablets IP: M/s. Ciron Drugs and Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd, Plot. 35 to 37, 43 to 45, CFC B Dewa, Palghar, Thane – 04, 808183, February 20.