ഹോ​ക്കി ലോ​ക​ക​പ്പ് : കാനഡയെ തോൽപ്പിച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​റി​ലേക്ക്

Dec 8, 2018, 11:16 pm IST
ക​ലിം​ഗ : ഹോ​ക്കി ലോ​ക​ക​പ്പ് ഹോക്കിയിൽ കാനഡയെ തോൽപ്പിച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​റി​ലേക്ക്. ഒ​ന്നി​നെ​തി​രേ അ​ഞ്ചു ഗോ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാണ് ഇന്ത്യ ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. ല​ളി​ത് ഉ​പാ​ധ്യാ​യ(ഇരട്ട ഗോൾ 47,57 മിനിറ്റ്),ഹ​ർ​മ​ൻ​പ്രീ​ത് സിം​ഗ്(12 മിനിറ്റ് ), ചി​ൻ​ഗ്ലേ​ഷ​ന സിം​ഗ്(46മിനിറ്റ് ), അ​മി​ത് രോ​ഹി​ദാ​സ്(51മിനിറ്റ് ) എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഇന്ത്യക്കായി ഗോൾ വേട്ട നടത്തി. ഫ്ളോ​റി​സ് വാ​ൻ സ​ണ്‍(39 മിനിറ്റ് ) കാ​ന​ഡയ്ക്കായി ആശ്വാസ ഗോൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി.

