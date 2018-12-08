കലിംഗ : ഹോക്കി ലോകകപ്പ് ഹോക്കിയിൽ കാനഡയെ തോൽപ്പിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ ക്വാർട്ടറിലേക്ക്. ഒന്നിനെതിരേ അഞ്ചു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് ഇന്ത്യ ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. ലളിത് ഉപാധ്യായ(ഇരട്ട ഗോൾ 47,57 മിനിറ്റ്),ഹർമൻപ്രീത് സിംഗ്(12 മിനിറ്റ് ), ചിൻഗ്ലേഷന സിംഗ്(46മിനിറ്റ് ), അമിത് രോഹിദാസ്(51മിനിറ്റ് ) എന്നിവർ ഇന്ത്യക്കായി ഗോൾ വേട്ട നടത്തി. ഫ്ളോറിസ് വാൻ സണ്(39 മിനിറ്റ് ) കാനഡയ്ക്കായി ആശ്വാസ ഗോൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി.
FT. India are in top form in their final Pool C game at the OHMWC Bhubaneswar 2018 as their quick attacking play helps them score 5 goals past a quality @FieldHockeyCan side on 8th December.#INDvCAN #IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey pic.twitter.com/uCxYx2Az0g
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 8, 2018
