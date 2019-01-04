മക്കയില്‍ നിന്നൊരുക്കിയ ഈ കാഴ്ചകള്‍ അതിമനോഹരം(വീഡിയോ)

മക്കയിലെ മസ്ജിദുല് ഹറമില് നിന്നും അതിശയിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഒരു പരസ്യ ചിത്രം പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയിരിക്കുന്നു. ഹജ്ജിന്റെ യഥാര്ത്ഥ ഭംഗി ഒപ്പിയെടുക്കാന് ഏറെ നാള് കാത്തിരുന്നാണ് സൗദി ടെലികോമിന് വേണ്ടി അയാസ് ഹസ്സന് ഈ പരസ്യ ചിത്രം ഒരുക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ‘ഞാന് എന്റെ ജോലി ഇഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നു, പക്ഷെ ചില പ്രൊജക്ടുകള് അതി ഗംഭീരമായിരിക്കും. ഈ പരസ്യ ചിത്രം ചെയ്യാന് കഴിഞ്ഞത് എന്റെ ഭാഗ്യവും അനുഗ്രഹവുമാണ്’; അയാസ് പറഞ്ഞു.
ഹറം, അറഫ മല, മിന, ജമാറാത്ത് എന്നിവയിലെ യഥാര്ത്ഥ ദൃശൃങ്ങള് പരസ്യത്തിനായി ഉപയോഗിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. പരസ്യചിത്രത്തിന്റെ സംവിധാനത്തിനു പുറമെ ഛായാഗ്രഹണവും അയാസ് തന്നെയാണ് നിര്വഹിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. നിര്മാണം ദേജാവു ദുബൈക്ക് വേണ്ടി ഫറ അസ്സാഫാണ് നിര്വഹിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. കൂടാതെ ഹജ്ജിന് തൊട്ടുമുന്പുള്ള ചിത്രീകരണം അതീവ വെല്ലുവിളി നിറഞ്ഞതായിരുന്നെന്നും സംവിധാനം നിര്വഹിച്ച അയാസ് പറഞ്ഞു.
