മക്കയില്‍ നിന്നൊരുക്കിയ ഈ കാഴ്ചകള്‍ അതിമനോഹരം(വീഡിയോ)

I love my job but It feels amazing to be part of some projects. This one was a pure blessing for me to be directing and filming a commercial film from Masjid Al Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the #Hajj campaign of Saudi Telecom Company. The whole campaign was shot from real locations in and around Haram, Mount Arafat, Mina & Jamarat. Though filming just few days before the actual Hajj was quite a challenge, this definitely is my favorite shoot of 2018. Do have a look and make sure your headphones are plugged in. High resolution link in my bio. Client : Saudi Telecom Company Agency : JWT KSA Director / Cinematographer : Aeyaz Hasn Production : Dejavu Dubai Executive Producer : Manasvi Gosalia Producer : Farah Assaf Agency Producer : Joe Aboudaher Creative Director : Amr Wagih Production Manager : Mithat Editor / Second Camera : Rizwan Maple Music : Tamer Karawan Sound Design / Coloring : Aeyaz