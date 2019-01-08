ബോളിവുഡ് താരം രാകേഷ് റോഷൻ ക്യാൻസർ രോഗ ചികിത്സയിൽ. പിതാവ് ഇന്ന് ചികിത്സയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ഓപ്പറേഷന് വിദേയനാകുകയാണെന്ന് മകൻ ഋതിക് റോഷനാണ് തന്റെ ഇൻസ്റ്റാഗ്രാമിലൂടെ പറഞ്ഞത്.
തന്റെ ഇൻസ്റ്റാഗ്രാമിൽ അച്ഛനോടൊപ്പം ജിമ്മിൽ നിൽക്കുന്ന ചിത്രം പങ്കുവെക്കുകയും, ക്യാൻസറിന്റെ ആദ്യ ഘട്ടത്തിൽ തന്നെ രോഗം തിരിച്ചറിയാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞുവെന്നും ഋതിക് കുറിച്ചു. മുൻപ് ഋതിക്കിന്റെ സഹോദരിക്കും ക്യാൻസർ രോഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ ആദ്യഘട്ടത്തിൽ തന്നെ രോഗം തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞ് ചികിത്സ നൽകിയതിലൂടെ സുനൈന റോഷൻ രോഗത്തെ അതിജീവിച്ചിരുന്നു.
View this post on Instagram
Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. . Love you Dad.
Post Your Comments