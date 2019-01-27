Indian Super LeagueLatest NewsFootballSports

ആദ്യ തോൽവി ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി

Jan 27, 2019, 10:14 pm IST
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

മുംബൈ : ഇത്തവണത്തെ ഐഎസ്എൽ സീസണിലെ ആദ്യ തോൽവി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി. ഏകപക്ഷീയമായ ഒരു ഗോളിന് മുംബൈ ആണ് ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. ആദ്യ പകുതിയിലെ 29ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ പൗലോ മ​ഷാ​ഡോയാണ് മുംബൈയുടെ വിജയ ഗോൾ വലയിലാക്കിയത്. തുടർന്ന് ബെംഗളൂരു ആവേശ പോരാട്ടം കാഴ്ച്ച വെച്ചെങ്കിലും ഒരു ഗോൾ പോലും നേടാനാകാതെ പരാജയപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.

ഈ ജയത്തോടെ 27 പോയിന്റുമായി മുംബൈ പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമതായി. ഇതേ പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ബെംഗളൂരു . മും​ബൈ 13 മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പൂ​ര്‍​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു 12 മത്സരമാണ് കളിച്ചത്.

ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

