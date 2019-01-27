ആദ്യ തോൽവി ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി

മുംബൈ : ഇത്തവണത്തെ ഐഎസ്എൽ സീസണിലെ ആദ്യ തോൽവി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി. ഏകപക്ഷീയമായ ഒരു ഗോളിന് മുംബൈ ആണ് ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. ആദ്യ പകുതിയിലെ 29ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ പൗലോ മ​ഷാ​ഡോയാണ് മുംബൈയുടെ വിജയ ഗോൾ വലയിലാക്കിയത്. തുടർന്ന് ബെംഗളൂരു ആവേശ പോരാട്ടം കാഴ്ച്ച വെച്ചെങ്കിലും ഒരു ഗോൾ പോലും നേടാനാകാതെ പരാജയപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.

The referee signals the end of the match and @MumbaiCityFC have ended @bengalurufc 's unbeaten run in #HeroISL 2018-19! #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #MUMBEN #BreakKeBaad pic.twitter.com/YyZPEJmAiE

ഈ ജയത്തോടെ 27 പോയിന്റുമായി മുംബൈ പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമതായി. ഇതേ പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ബെംഗളൂരു . മും​ബൈ 13 മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പൂ​ര്‍​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു 12 മത്സരമാണ് കളിച്ചത്.

Paulo Machado's first-half goal proved to be enough for @MumbaiCityFC as they got the better of @bengalurufc. He is the Hero of the Match from #MUMBEN!#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #BreakKeBaad pic.twitter.com/zeCosDchgp

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 27, 2019