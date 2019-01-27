ആദ്യ തോൽവി ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി

മുംബൈ : ഇത്തവണത്തെ ഐഎസ്എൽ സീസണിലെ ആദ്യ തോൽവി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി. ഏകപക്ഷീയമായ ഒരു ഗോളിന് മുംബൈ ആണ് ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. ആദ്യ പകുതിയിലെ 29ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ പൗലോ മഷാഡോയാണ് മുംബൈയുടെ വിജയ ഗോൾ വലയിലാക്കിയത്. തുടർന്ന് ബെംഗളൂരു ആവേശ പോരാട്ടം കാഴ്ച്ച വെച്ചെങ്കിലും ഒരു ഗോൾ പോലും നേടാനാകാതെ പരാജയപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.
The referee signals the end of the match and @MumbaiCityFC have ended @bengalurufc's unbeaten run in #HeroISL 2018-19!#LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #MUMBEN #BreakKeBaad pic.twitter.com/YyZPEJmAiE
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 27, 2019
ഈ ജയത്തോടെ 27 പോയിന്റുമായി മുംബൈ പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമതായി. ഇതേ പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ബെംഗളൂരു . മുംബൈ 13 മത്സരങ്ങള് പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കിയപ്പോള് ബംഗളൂരു 12 മത്സരമാണ് കളിച്ചത്.
Paulo Machado's first-half goal proved to be enough for @MumbaiCityFC as they got the better of @bengalurufc. He is the Hero of the Match from #MUMBEN!#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #BreakKeBaad pic.twitter.com/zeCosDchgp
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 27, 2019
