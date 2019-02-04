ഗോൾ രഹിത സമനിലയിൽ ഗോവ-ഡൽഹി പോരാട്ടം

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ ഗോവ-ഡൽഹി മത്സരം ഗോൾ രഹിത സമനിലയിൽ അവസാനിച്ചു. ഇരു ടീമുകളും ആവേശപ്പോരാട്ടം കളിക്കളത്തിൽ കാഴ്ച വെച്ചെങ്കിലും ഗോൾ നേടാനാകാതെ മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു.
#DELGOA ends as it began with @DelhiDynamos and @FCGoaOfficial playing out a goalless draw in the capital.#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/9EXPTsTLEL
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 4, 2019
ഈ കളി അവസാനിക്കുമ്പോൾ 14 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 25 പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ഗോവ. 14 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 11 പോയിന്റുമായി എട്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ഡൽഹി.
.@BrandonFern10 was a perennial threat for @FCGoaOfficial tonight! He is the Hero of the Match.#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #DELGOA pic.twitter.com/Mzsd8bC8r1
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 4, 2019
