ഗോൾ രഹിത സമനിലയിൽ ഗോവ-ഡൽഹി പോരാട്ടം

Feb 4, 2019, 10:29 pm IST
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ ഗോവ-ഡൽഹി മത്സരം ഗോൾ രഹിത സമനിലയിൽ അവസാനിച്ചു. ഇരു ടീമുകളും ആവേശപ്പോരാട്ടം കളിക്കളത്തിൽ കാഴ്ച വെച്ചെങ്കിലും ഗോൾ നേടാനാകാതെ മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു.

ഈ കളി  അവസാനിക്കുമ്പോൾ 14 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 25 പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ഗോവ. 14 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 11 പോയിന്റുമായി എട്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ഡൽഹി.

