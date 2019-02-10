Latest NewsInternational

തുച്ഛവിലയ്ക്ക് വാങ്ങിയ പളുങ്ക് മോതിരം കോടിക്കണക്കിന് രൂപ വിലയുള്ള വജ്രമാണെന്ന് അറിയുന്നത് 33 വർഷങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം; ഒടുവിൽ നടന്നതിങ്ങനെ

Feb 10, 2019, 11:28 am IST
വെറും 925 രൂപ കൊടുത്ത് വാങ്ങിയ പളുങ്ക് മോതിരം വജ്രമാണെന്ന് തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞത് 33 വർഷങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം. ലണ്ടൻ സ്വദേശിയായ ഡെബ്ര ഗൊദാര്‍ദ് ആണ് 10 പൗണ്ട് നൽകി ഈ മോതിരം വാങ്ങിയത്. ഡെബ്രയുടെ മാതാവ് സാമ്പത്തിക തട്ടിപ്പിന് ഇരയായതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്നാണ് ഈ മോതിരം വില്‍ക്കാന്‍ ഡെബ്ര തീരുമാനിച്ചത്. ർഷങ്ങൾ പഴക്കമുളള മോതിരമായതിനാലും ഇത്തരം മോതിരങ്ങൾ അപൂർവ്വമായതിനാലും ഏതാനും ഡോളറുകൾ ലഭിക്കുമെന്ന പ്രതീക്ഷയിലായിരുന്നു ഡെബ്ര. എന്നാൽ 25.27 കാരറ്റ് രത്നം പതിച്ച മോതിരമാണ് ഇതെന്ന് ജ്വല്ലറിയില്‍ വെച്ചാണ് ഡെബ്രയ്ക്ക് മനസിലായത്. 7,40,000 പൗണ്ട് (ഏകദേശം 6 കോടി 82 ലക്ഷം രൂപ) ആണ് മോതിരത്തിന് ലഭിച്ച വില.

