ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരെ തറപറ്റിച്ച് അനായാസ ജയവുമായി ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ്

Feb 15, 2019, 09:59 pm IST
KERALA BLASTERS
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

കൊച്ചി : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ നിലവിലെ ചാമ്പ്യൻമാരെ തറപറ്റിച്ച് അനായാസ ജയവുമായി കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ്. ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സിയെ ഏകപക്ഷീയമായ 3 ഗോളുകൾക്ക് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് ഈ സീസണിലെ രണ്ടാം ജയം ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ് സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.

മതേജ് പോപ് ലാറ്റ്നിക്ക്(ഇരട്ട ഗോൾ – 23,55 മിനിറ്റ്), സഹൽ അബ്ദുൽ സമദ്(71 മിനിറ്റ്) എന്നിവർ മഞ്ഞപ്പടയുടെ വിജയ ഗോൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി. ഈ മത്സരത്തിലെ വിജയത്തോടെ 14 പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ എട്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ്. അതേസമയം എട്ടു പോയിന്റുമായി 10ആം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ചാമ്പ്യൻമാരായ ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സി.

