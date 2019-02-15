കൊച്ചി : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ നിലവിലെ ചാമ്പ്യൻമാരെ തറപറ്റിച്ച് അനായാസ ജയവുമായി കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ്. ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സിയെ ഏകപക്ഷീയമായ 3 ഗോളുകൾക്ക് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് ഈ സീസണിലെ രണ്ടാം ജയം ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ് സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.

