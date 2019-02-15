കൊച്ചി : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ നിലവിലെ ചാമ്പ്യൻമാരെ തറപറ്റിച്ച് അനായാസ ജയവുമായി കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ്. ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സിയെ ഏകപക്ഷീയമായ 3 ഗോളുകൾക്ക് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് ഈ സീസണിലെ രണ്ടാം ജയം ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.
The final whistle rings out in Kochi, where @KeralaBlasters have bagged their first home win of the season, at the expense of Southern rivals, @ChennaiyinFC!#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #KERCHE pic.twitter.com/tgGn3eWVCv
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 15, 2019
മതേജ് പോപ് ലാറ്റ്നിക്ക്(ഇരട്ട ഗോൾ – 23,55 മിനിറ്റ്), സഹൽ അബ്ദുൽ സമദ്(71 മിനിറ്റ്) എന്നിവർ മഞ്ഞപ്പടയുടെ വിജയ ഗോൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി. ഈ മത്സരത്തിലെ വിജയത്തോടെ 14 പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ എട്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ്. അതേസമയം എട്ടു പോയിന്റുമായി 10ആം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ചാമ്പ്യൻമാരായ ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സി.
Matej Poplatnik scored a goal in each half as @KeralaBlasters cruised to a victory over @ChennaiyinFC in the South Indian derby! He is the Hero of the Match.#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #KERCHE pic.twitter.com/EGW0gi4m4t
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 15, 2019
