ദയനീയമായി പരാജയപെട്ട് ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ് : തകർപ്പൻ ജയവുമായി ഗോവ

Feb 18, 2019, 10:20 pm IST
Less than a minute
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

ഗോവ : ഫത്തോർഡ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ദയനീയമായി പരാജയപെട്ട് കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ്. എതിരില്ലാതെ മൂന്നു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് ഗോവ എഫ് സിയുടെ ജയം. കോറോ (22), എഡു ബേഡിയ (25), ഹ്യൂഗോ ബോമസ് (78) എന്നിവര്‍ ഗോവയുടെ വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി.

നേരത്തെ നടന്ന മത്സരത്തിൽ നിലവിലെ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരെ തകർത്ത ആത്മവിശ്വാസത്തോടെ അവസാന എവേ മത്സരത്തിനിറങ്ങിയ ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സിനു ഗോവയുടെ പ്രകടനത്തിനു മുൻപിൽ മുന്നേറാൻ സാധിച്ചില്ല.

ഈ മത്സരത്തിലെ ജയത്തോടെ ഗോവ 31 പോയിന്റുമായി ബംഗളുരുവിലെ പിന്നിലാക്കി പട്ടികയിലെ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. 14 പോയിന്റുമായി 8ആം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ്.

