ഗോവ : ഫത്തോർഡ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ദയനീയമായി പരാജയപെട്ട് കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ്. എതിരില്ലാതെ മൂന്നു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് ഗോവ എഫ് സിയുടെ ജയം. കോറോ (22), എഡു ബേഡിയ (25), ഹ്യൂഗോ ബോമസ് (78) എന്നിവര്‍ ഗോവയുടെ വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി.

With a commanding win over @KeralaBlasters , @FCGoaOfficial become the second club to qualify for the #HeroISL 2018-19 semi-finals. #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #GOAKER pic.twitter.com/mSpzLVzpR9

നേരത്തെ നടന്ന മത്സരത്തിൽ നിലവിലെ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരെ തകർത്ത ആത്മവിശ്വാസത്തോടെ അവസാന എവേ മത്സരത്തിനിറങ്ങിയ ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സിനു ഗോവയുടെ പ്രകടനത്തിനു മുൻപിൽ മുന്നേറാൻ സാധിച്ചില്ല.

ഈ മത്സരത്തിലെ ജയത്തോടെ ഗോവ 31 പോയിന്റുമായി ബംഗളുരുവിലെ പിന്നിലാക്കി പട്ടികയിലെ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. 14 പോയിന്റുമായി 8ആം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ്.

.@FCGoaOfficial's Ahmed Jahouh gave a 'Hero of the Match' performance in #GOAKER and ensured @KeralaBlasters were continuously kept on their toes with his midfield dominance and intricate passing. #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/HbOigILyuy

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 18, 2019