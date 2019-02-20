Latest NewsIndian Super LeagueFootballSports

നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിനെ സമനിലയിൽ കുരുക്കി പൂനെ സിറ്റി

Feb 20, 2019, 09:58 pm IST
PUNE CITY NORTH EAST
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

ഗുവാഹത്തി : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിനെ സമനിലയിൽ കുരുക്കി പൂനെ സിറ്റി. ഇരു ടീമുകളും ഓരോ ഗോൾ വീതം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. മത്സരം തുടങ്ങി ആദ്യ പകുതിയിൽ ഇരുവരും ഗോളുകൾ ഒന്നും നേടിയില്ല. രണ്ടു പകുതിയിലേക്ക് കടന്നപ്പോൾ 47ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ റൗളിൻ ബോർഗോസ് നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് മുന്നിലെത്തി.

തുടർന്ന് 69ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ പൂനെയുടെ ആദിൽ ഖാൻ നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിനെ സമനിലയിൽ തളച്ചു. അതോടൊപ്പം തന്നെ 89ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ ജോസ് ഡേവിഡിന് ചുവപ്പ് കാർഡ് ലഭിച്ചത് നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിന് തിരിച്ചടിയായി.

ഈ മത്സരത്തോടെ 28പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തു തുടരുന്നു. 19 പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ ഏഴാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് പൂനെ സിറ്റി.

ISL PUNE NORTH EAST
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

 

