ഗുവാഹത്തി : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിനെ സമനിലയിൽ കുരുക്കി പൂനെ സിറ്റി. ഇരു ടീമുകളും ഓരോ ഗോൾ വീതം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. മത്സരം തുടങ്ങി ആദ്യ പകുതിയിൽ ഇരുവരും ഗോളുകൾ ഒന്നും നേടിയില്ല. രണ്ടു പകുതിയിലേക്ക് കടന്നപ്പോൾ 47ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ റൗളിൻ ബോർഗോസ് നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് മുന്നിലെത്തി.

