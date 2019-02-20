സൗദിയിലെ 850 തോളം ഇന്ത്യന്‍ തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിക്കും

ന്യൂഡല്ഹി : സൗദിയില് ജയില് വാസം അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന 850 തോളം ഇന്ത്യന് തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിക്കും.
പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ അഭ്യര്ത്ഥന മാനിച്ചാണ് സൗദി രാജകുമാരന് സല്മാന്റെ നടപടി.
ഇന്ത്യന് വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയ വാക്താവ് രവീഷ് കുമാറാണ് ഈ കാര്യം ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചത് .
And another important take away from the visit of #SaudiCrownPrince which would help more Indian pilgrims to perform the Haj
His Royal Highness the #SaudiCrownPrince announced the increase in quota for Indian Haj pilgrims to 200,000 at the request of PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/FrPR3hc2eD
— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 20, 2019
