സൗദിയിലെ 850 തോളം ഇന്ത്യന്‍ തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിക്കും

Feb 20, 2019, 10:35 pm IST
 ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി :  സൗദിയില്‍ ജയില്‍ വാസം അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന 850 തോളം ഇന്ത്യന്‍ തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിക്കും.

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ അഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥന മാനിച്ചാണ് സൗദി രാജകുമാരന്‍ സല്‍മാന്‍റെ നടപടി.

ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയ വാക്താവ് രവീഷ് കുമാറാണ് ഈ കാര്യം ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചത് .

