ന്യൂ​ഡ​ല്‍​ഹി: പാകിസ്താന് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി സേ​നാ​മേ​ധാ​വി​ക​ള്‍. പാ​കി​സ്ഥാ​ന്‍റെ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി നേ​രി​ടാ​ന്‍ സൈ​ന്യം സു​സ​ജ്ജ​മെന്നു സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വാ​ര്‍​ത്താ​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തിൽ ക​ര​സേ​ന​യി​ലെ മേ​ജ​ര്‍ ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ സു​രേ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ സിം​ഗ് ബ​ഹ​ല്‍, നാ​വി​ക​സേ​ന​യി​ലെ റി​യ​ര്‍ അ​ഡ്മി​റ​ല്‍ ദ​ല്‍​ബീ​ര്‍ സിം​ഗ് ഗു​ജ്റാ​ള്‍, വ്യോ​മ​സ​നേ​യി​ലെ എ​യ​ര്‍ വൈ​സ് മാ​ര്‍​ഷ​ല്‍ ആ​ര്‍.​ജി.​കെ. ക​പൂ​ര്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

Navy Rear Admiral DS Gujral: We are ready for any misadventure by Pakistan and we are ready for resolute action. We want to ensure safety and security of our citizens pic.twitter.com/6s4v1HIXEn

ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ വ്യോ​മാ​തി​ര്‍​ത്തി ലം​ഘി​ച്ച​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി വ​ന്നത്. പാ​ക്കി​സ്ഥാ​ന്‍ ഇ​നി പ്ര​കോ​പി​ച്ചാ​ല്‍ ക​ടു​ത്ത തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി ന​ല്‍​കു​മെ​ന്നും അവർ പറഞ്ഞു. അതേസമയം വ്യോമസേന പൈലറ്റ് അഭിനന്ദനെ വി​ട്ട​യ​ച്ച​തി​ല്‍ സ​ന്തോ​ഷം ഉ​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും വിം​ഗ് ക​മാ​ന്‍​ഡ​ര്‍ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന്‍റെ തി​രി​ച്ചു​വ​ര​വി​നാ​യി കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും സൈനിക മേധാവികൾ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

#WATCH Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor: We are happy that our pilot who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in custody of Pakistan is being released, we're extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with all Geneva conventions. pic.twitter.com/Dg5Cpel4Lw

— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019