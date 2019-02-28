ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: പാകിസ്താന് മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി സേനാമേധാവികള്. പാകിസ്ഥാന്റെ ഭീഷണി നേരിടാന് സൈന്യം സുസജ്ജമെന്നു സംയുക്തമായി നടത്തിയ വാര്ത്താസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ കരസേനയിലെ മേജര് ജനറല് സുരേന്ദര് സിംഗ് ബഹല്, നാവികസേനയിലെ റിയര് അഡ്മിറല് ദല്ബീര് സിംഗ് ഗുജ്റാള്, വ്യോമസനേയിലെ എയര് വൈസ് മാര്ഷല് ആര്.ജി.കെ. കപൂര് എന്നിവര് പറഞ്ഞു.
Navy Rear Admiral DS Gujral: We are ready for any misadventure by Pakistan and we are ready for resolute action. We want to ensure safety and security of our citizens pic.twitter.com/6s4v1HIXEn
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
ഇന്ത്യന് വ്യോമാതിര്ത്തി ലംഘിച്ചതുകൊണ്ടാണ് തിരിച്ചടിക്കേണ്ടി വന്നത്. പാക്കിസ്ഥാന് ഇനി പ്രകോപിച്ചാല് കടുത്ത തിരിച്ചടി നല്കുമെന്നും അവർ പറഞ്ഞു. അതേസമയം വ്യോമസേന പൈലറ്റ് അഭിനന്ദനെ വിട്ടയച്ചതില് സന്തോഷം ഉണ്ടെന്നും വിംഗ് കമാന്ഡര് അഭിനന്ദന്റെ തിരിച്ചുവരവിനായി കാത്തിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും സൈനിക മേധാവികൾ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
#WATCH Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor: We are happy that our pilot who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in custody of Pakistan is being released, we're extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with all Geneva conventions. pic.twitter.com/Dg5Cpel4Lw
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
അതോടൊപ്പം തന്നെ ഇന്ത്യയിലെ സൈനിക കേന്ദ്രങ്ങള് ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ട് വിക്ഷേപിച്ചതും എഫ് 16 വിമാനത്തില്നിന്നു മാത്രം പ്രയോഗിക്കാനാകുന്ന എമ്രാം മിസൈലിന്റെ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങളും മാധ്യമപ്രവര്ത്തകര്ക്കു മുന്നില് പ്രദര്ശിപ്പിച്ചു.
Visuals of cover of AARAM missile fired from Pakistani F-16 aircraft found near the LoC in India pic.twitter.com/qHdOm5cDqN
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
Post Your Comments