Latest NewsIndia

പാ​കി​സ്ഥാ​ന്‍റെ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി നേ​രി​ടാ​ന്‍ സൈ​ന്യം സുസ​ജ്ജം : സേ​നാ​മേ​ധാ​വി​ക​ള്‍

Feb 28, 2019, 09:09 pm IST
Less than a minute
JOINT METTING
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

ന്യൂ​ഡ​ല്‍​ഹി: പാകിസ്താന് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി സേ​നാ​മേ​ധാ​വി​ക​ള്‍. പാ​കി​സ്ഥാ​ന്‍റെ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി നേ​രി​ടാ​ന്‍ സൈ​ന്യം സു​സ​ജ്ജ​മെന്നു സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വാ​ര്‍​ത്താ​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തിൽ ക​ര​സേ​ന​യി​ലെ മേ​ജ​ര്‍ ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ സു​രേ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ സിം​ഗ് ബ​ഹ​ല്‍, നാ​വി​ക​സേ​ന​യി​ലെ റി​യ​ര്‍ അ​ഡ്മി​റ​ല്‍ ദ​ല്‍​ബീ​ര്‍ സിം​ഗ് ഗു​ജ്റാ​ള്‍, വ്യോ​മ​സ​നേ​യി​ലെ എ​യ​ര്‍ വൈ​സ് മാ​ര്‍​ഷ​ല്‍ ആ​ര്‍.​ജി.​കെ. ക​പൂ​ര്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ വ്യോ​മാ​തി​ര്‍​ത്തി ലം​ഘി​ച്ച​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി വ​ന്നത്. പാ​ക്കി​സ്ഥാ​ന്‍ ഇ​നി പ്ര​കോ​പി​ച്ചാ​ല്‍ ക​ടു​ത്ത തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി ന​ല്‍​കു​മെ​ന്നും അവർ പറഞ്ഞു. അതേസമയം വ്യോമസേന പൈലറ്റ് അഭിനന്ദനെ വി​ട്ട​യ​ച്ച​തി​ല്‍ സ​ന്തോ​ഷം ഉ​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും വിം​ഗ് ക​മാ​ന്‍​ഡ​ര്‍ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന്‍റെ തി​രി​ച്ചു​വ​ര​വി​നാ​യി കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും സൈനിക മേധാവികൾ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

അതോടൊപ്പം തന്നെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ സൈ​നി​ക കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് വിക്ഷേപിച്ചതും എ​ഫ് 16 വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍​നി​ന്നു മാ​ത്രം പ്ര​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​നാ​കു​ന്ന എ​മ്രാം മി​സൈ​ലി​ന്‍റെ അ​വ​ശി​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ളും മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ര്‍​ത്ത​ക​ര്‍​ക്കു മു​ന്നി​ല്‍ പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

ബലാകോട്ട് ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഉദ്ദേശിച്ചത് നടന്നു: തെളിവുകൾ സർക്കാർ പുറത്തു വിടും

Feb 28, 2019, 09:15 pm IST

ഇടുക്കിയിലെ കര്‍ഷക ആത്മഹത്യ –  പ്രതികരണവുമായി മന്ത്രി എകെ ബാലന്‍

Feb 28, 2019, 09:05 pm IST

കാശ്മീരില്‍ ഹെലികോപ്റ്റര്‍ അപകടത്തില്‍ മരിച്ചവരില്‍ കേരളത്തിന്റെ പ്രളയത്തിലെ രക്ഷകനായ ഹീറോയും

Feb 28, 2019, 08:56 pm IST

ഇന്ത്യ /  പാക്  –  ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടാല്‍ ഇടപെടാമെന്ന് റഷ്യ

Feb 28, 2019, 08:35 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close