ഐഎസ്എൽ : ഇന്ന് ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി-നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ് സെമി പോരാട്ടം

ഗുവാഹത്തി : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിലെ സെമി ഫൈനൽ മത്സരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇന്ന് തുടക്കമിടും. വൈകിട്ട് 07:30 നു ഗുവാഹത്തി ഇന്ദിര ഗാന്ധി സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ആദ്യ സെമി പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സിയും നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡും തമ്മിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടും.

The search for the #NewChampion begins tonight when @NEUtdFC entertain @bengalurufc in the first-leg of their #HeroISL semi-final clash!

Who will seize the advantage in #NEUBEN?#LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/G957mz7FH5

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 7, 2019