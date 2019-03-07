ഐഎസ്എൽ : ഇന്ന് ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി-നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ് സെമി പോരാട്ടം

ഗുവാഹത്തി : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിലെ സെമി ഫൈനൽ മത്സരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇന്ന് തുടക്കമിടും. വൈകിട്ട് 07:30 നു ഗുവാഹത്തി ഇന്ദിര ഗാന്ധി സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ആദ്യ സെമി പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സിയും നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡും തമ്മിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടും.
ലീഗിൽ തുടർച്ചയായായ രണ്ടാം തവണയും ഒന്നാമനായാണ് ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി സെമി ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് പ്രവേശിച്ചത്. ആദ്യമായാണ് നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ് സെമി ഫൈനലിൽ ഇടം നേടിയത്.18 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 34 പോയിന്റുമായാണ് ബെംഗളൂരു പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമതെത്തിയത്. 18 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 29 പോയിന്റുമായി നാലാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ്.
