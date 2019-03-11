Latest NewsIndian Super LeagueFootballSports

നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിനെതിരെ അനായാസ ജയവുമായി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി ഫൈനലിൽ

Mar 11, 2019, 10:32 pm IST
Less than a minute
BENGALURU FC
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

ബെംഗളൂരു : ഐഎസ്എൽ സെമി ഫൈനലിലെ രണ്ടാം പാദത്തിൽ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിനെതിരെ അനായാസ ജയവുമായി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി ഫൈനലിൽ. എതിരില്ലാത്ത മൂന്ന് ഗോളിനാണ് രണ്ടാം പാദത്തില്‍ നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിനെ വീഴ്ത്തിയത്. രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിലാണ് ബെംഗളൂരു ഗോള്‍ വേട്ട തുടങ്ങിയത്.   72ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ മികു,87ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഡെല്‍ഗാഡോ, ഇഞ്ചുറി സമയത്ത്(90+2) സുനിൽ ഛേത്രി എന്നിവരാണ് വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ വലയിലെത്തിച്ചത്.

ഇരുപാദ മത്സരങ്ങളിലുമായി 4-2 ഗോളിന്റെ വിജയ നേട്ടവുമായാണ് ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി കലാശ പോരാട്ടത്തിനൊരുങ്ങുന്നത്. നാളെ നടക്കുന്ന അടുത്ത രണ്ടാം പാദ സെമി പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ എഫ്‌സി ഗോവ, മുംബൈ സിറ്റി എഫ്‌സിയുമായി ഏറ്റുമുട്ടും. ആദ്യപാദത്തില്‍ 5-1ന് ഗോവ ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നു.

ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

പുതിയ വി​ജി​ല​ന്‍​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ടര്‍ ചുമതലയേറ്റു

Mar 11, 2019, 11:54 pm IST
JOB

ഹോം ഗാര്‍ഡ്‌സ് റിക്രൂട്ട്‌മെന്റ്

Mar 11, 2019, 11:53 pm IST
K M MANI

പാ​ര്‍​ട്ടി പ്ര​വ​ര്‍​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ വി​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ മാ​നി​ച്ചാ​ണ് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി പ്രഖ്യാപനമെന്നു കെ എം മാണി

Mar 11, 2019, 11:48 pm IST
arrest

ശീതളപാനീയത്തില്‍ മയക്കുമരുന്നിട്ട് യുവതിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച് മുങ്ങിയ പ്രതിയെ 3 വര്‍ഷത്തിന് ശേഷം പൊക്കി

Mar 11, 2019, 11:45 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close