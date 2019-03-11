ബെംഗളൂരു : ഐഎസ്എൽ സെമി ഫൈനലിലെ രണ്ടാം പാദത്തിൽ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിനെതിരെ അനായാസ ജയവുമായി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി ഫൈനലിൽ. എതിരില്ലാത്ത മൂന്ന് ഗോളിനാണ് രണ്ടാം പാദത്തില്‍ നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിനെ വീഴ്ത്തിയത്. രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിലാണ് ബെംഗളൂരു ഗോള്‍ വേട്ട തുടങ്ങിയത്. 72ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ മികു,87ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഡെല്‍ഗാഡോ, ഇഞ്ചുറി സമയത്ത്(90+2) സുനിൽ ഛേത്രി എന്നിവരാണ് വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ വലയിലെത്തിച്ചത്.

We have the first #HeroISL 2018-19 finalist and it's none other than the table toppers, @bengalurufc . 👏 #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #BENNEU pic.twitter.com/e7AnsWQM4D

ഇരുപാദ മത്സരങ്ങളിലുമായി 4-2 ഗോളിന്റെ വിജയ നേട്ടവുമായാണ് ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി കലാശ പോരാട്ടത്തിനൊരുങ്ങുന്നത്. നാളെ നടക്കുന്ന അടുത്ത രണ്ടാം പാദ സെമി പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ എഫ്‌സി ഗോവ, മുംബൈ സിറ്റി എഫ്‌സിയുമായി ഏറ്റുമുട്ടും. ആദ്യപാദത്തില്‍ 5-1ന് ഗോവ ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നു.

Miku didn't let the lost chances in the first half get to him and came back strongly in the second to take the match away from @NEUtdFC. He is the #BENNEU Hero of the Match.

#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/caX3XQqNCZ

