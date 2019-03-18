Latest NewsInternational

ലോകമെമ്പാടുമുള്ള ആരാധകരെ നിരാശയിലാഴ്‌ത്തി ആ വാർത്ത പുറത്തുവിട്ട് മിയ ഖലീഫ

Mar 18, 2019, 03:36 pm IST
ചി​ക്കാ​ഗോ​: ലോകമെമ്പാടുമുള്ള ആരാധകരെ നിരാശയിലാഴ്ത്തി തന്റെ വിവാഹനിശ്ചയം കഴിഞ്ഞ വാർത്ത പുറത്തുവിട്ട് മിയ ഖലീഫ. താ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ​ ​ബോ​യ് ​ഫ്ര​ണ്ട് ​റോ​ബ​ര്‍​ട്ട് ​സാ​ന്‍​ബെ​ര്‍​ഗു​മാ​യു​ള്ള​ ​വി​വാ​ഹ​ ​നി​ശ്ച​യം​ ​ഒ​രു​ ​സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​ ​ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍​ ​ന​ട​ന്നു.​ ഇതോടെ താന്‍ അഭി​നയം നി​റുത്തുന്നു എന്ന് പറഞ്ഞതാണ് ആരാധകരെ നി​രാശരാക്കി​യത്. സാ​ന്‍​ബെ​ര്‍​ഗും​ ​ത​ന്റെ​ ​ട്വി​റ്റ​ര്‍​ ​അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ലൂ​ടെ​ ​വി​വാ​ഹ​ ​നി​ശ്ച​യ​ക്കാ​ര്യം​ ​സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.​ ​

‘ഞ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍​ ​ഇ​രു​വ​രും​ ​അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ​ ​ചി​ക്കാ​ഗോ​യി​ല്‍​ ​പോ​യിരുന്നു.​ ​അ​വി​ട​ത്തെ​ ​മ​നോ​ഹ​ര​മാ​യ​ ​അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ല്‍​ ​ഭക്ഷണം കഴിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ​ഞാ​ന്‍​ ​അ​വ​ളോ​ട് ​മ​ന​സി​ലെ​ ​മോ​ഹം​ ​തു​റ​ന്നു​ ​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.​ ​അ​തി​ന് ​അ​വ​ള്‍​ ​ന​ല്‍​കി​യ​ ​മ​റു​പ​ടി​ ​’​യെ​സ്”​ ​എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.​ ​ഡ്രൈ​ഫ്രൂ​ട്ട്സി​ല്‍​ ​ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ ​വി​വാ​ഹ​മോ​തി​രം​ ​ഞാ​ന്‍​ ​ആ​ ​മ​നോ​ഹ​രമായ​ ​വി​ര​ലു​ക​ളി​ല്‍​ ​അ​ണി​യി​ച്ചു.​”​ ​എ​ന്നാ​ണ് ​സാ​ന്‍​ബെ​ര്‍​ഗിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ്.

