View this post on Instagram

Thank you a million times over for the entire team at @smythchicago for helping @robertsandberg propose 😭♥️ this trip and dinner was supposed to celebrate him getting his visa! Robert has planted the seed so deep in my mind for so long that he hates restaurant proposals so I never, EVER, saw this coming. I love y’all so much! Thank you! @smythchicago @chefjohnshields @officialchrisgerber @richieribando @povdejackee #StockholmSyndrome